noax Industrial PCs stay cool - Thanks to efficient 3-Stage Thermal Management

EBERSBERG, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's not just cell phones that break down when it gets too hot - overheating is one of the most common causes of failure in all electronic devices and technical components. A temperature increase of just 10 °C reduces the service life of devices by around 50 percent. In the industrial environment, protection against overheating is especially challenging. Due to the extreme conditions with vibration, shock, humidity, water, heat, bacteria, oil, dirt or dust, special hardware is required: completely enclosed industrial PCs without external fans. With their efficient 3-stage thermal management, noax industrial PCs offer a reliable solution for continuous use in harsh, industrial environments.

Top Performance: Only with Optimal Temperature Management

At Bosch Tiernahrung, for example, the tough noax IPCs are "... in brutal use - the forklifts drive around in the halls and outside: at - 4 to + 104 °F and high humidity." In this environment, completely enclosed industrial PCs with efficient thermal management are required. This is because the demands on industrial hardware are increasing even the low temperature range reduces the service life of components and also cause a drastic reduction in the performance of devices. So anyone who buys a completely enclosed "high-performance device" on paper without paying attention to active thermal management will quickly experience disappointment. "We can only afford devices that simply run all the time, even under extreme conditions," this is why Aluminium Rheinfelden chose noax.

Superior proprietary development to prevent overheating

The control and regulation of heat development in technical devices depends on many factors. noax relies on an elaborate in-house development with high-quality industrial components which prevents overheating with its smart noax heat management in 3 stages:

3 stages for long service life and high performance

noax active thermal management

1. avoid heat

The approach: Where no heat is generated, none needs to be controlled. However, since every electronic component and every printed circuit board generates heat, noax uses only industry-standard components in the in-house development of its mainboards, which are also optimally matched to each other. These are not only characterized by longer availability and higher quality but also have significantly lower energy consumption. The additional advantage: less heat is generated.

2. distribute heat

"I really liked the fact that the noax IPCs have no external fans" (ALSTO Präzisionsspannwerkzeuge). With the completely enclosed all-in-one PCs, protected all around from dust and dirt, it is extremely important to control the heat flows flow inside the device. noax uses a special process to avoid heat hotspots. The self-developed software tool nSmart supports reliable performance even at extreme temperatures.

3. dissipate heat

To reduce the overall temperature inside, noax also relies on heat dissipation via thermally optimized housing developed in-house. By using materials that are as conductive as possible in combination with heat flow matched to them, the heat is optimally dissipated via the back cover of noax industrial PCs. To reduce the overall temperature inside, noax also relies on heat dissipation via thermally optimized housing developed in-house. By using materials that are as conductive as possible in combination with heat flows matched to them, the heat is optimally dissipated via the back cover of noax industrial PCs.

With the active 3-stage thermal management, the completely self-developed noax industrial computers remain cool even in heat and extreme ambient conditions - this ensures a long service life with full performance. An investment that pays off, as noax customer Mondi Gronau confirms: "We (paid) special attention to durability and running safety. Here, noax was and is far ahead of its competitors. We have never had a halt in production."

