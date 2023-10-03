Nob Hill Therapeutics Awarded HHS Phase II Grant for Lung Cancer Therapy

Nob Hill Therapeutics, a respiratory-focused healthcare company, will use the grant funds to develop an inhaled therapy to treat lung cancer.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nob Hill Therapeutics (NHT), a VIC Technology Venture Development portfolio company, announced today that it has received an HHS phase II grant (up to $2M) to develop an inhaled therapy to treat lung cancer. The funds will be used to scale-up and optimize the drug powder formulation, to test the formulation with NHT's first-of-its-kind dry powder nebulizer delivery platform technology, and to conduct other pre-IND studies.
NHT will collaborate on the grant activities with Lovelace Biomedical, a not-for-profit preclinical contract research organization.
Noel Greenberger, CEO of NHT, said "This grant certainly presents an exciting opportunity for Nob Hill and Lovelace Biomedical. More importantly, it is the next step in providing a therapy that could help lung cancer patients and physicians battle this particularly devastating form of cancer."
Paul J Atkins, PhD, Executive Chairman NHT, added "This is an exciting time for Nob Hill. We continue to build on NHT's vision to advance the lung disease treatment paradigm by being the leading provider of high-dose lung delivery solutions."
There are over 2 million lung cancer cases each year globally, and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US and Europe.
NHT has a patent-protected inhalation device technology capable of delivering high therapeutic doses directly to the lung. It is suitable for patients of all ages and inhalation capabilities.
About Nob Hill Therapeutics
Nob Hills Therapeutics (NHT) is a respiratory-focused healthcare company that uses high dose lung delivery to change the treatment paradigm for lung-related diseases. NHT's patented Dry Powder Nebulizer platform has several technological innovations that enables it to generate highly efficient drug aerosols and deliver them effectively to the lower respiratory tract, independent of the patient's lung capacity. To learn more, please visit nobhilltherapeutics.com.
About VIC Technology Venture Development, LLC
VIC Technology Venture Development creates innovative new companies with world-changing science- and engineering-based technologies. VIC carefully selects and licenses technologies from universities and research institutions worldwide, then partners technology entrepreneurs with VIC's business and technology experts and allocates seed capital through the national VIC Investor Network. In addition, VIC provides its portfolio companies with senior management expertise, extensive knowledge of technology startups, and proven processes to execute business strategies, including legal, financial, operations, marketing, capital acquisition, and technology management. For more information, please visit victech.com.
