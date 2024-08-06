Nob Hill Therapeutics Secures Series A Funding to Advance Breakthrough Respiratory Technologies

Noel Greenberger, CEO of NHT, added, "With our investors' support, we can accelerate our drive to address some of the most challenging pulmonary diseases." Post this

Chris Japp said, "We are excited to work with the Nob Hill Therapeutics team and add them to the Tramway portfolio. Their respiratory technology and therapeutics have the potential to help millions of patients that currently do not have good treatment options for lung-related diseases."

Noel Greenberger, CEO of NHT, added, "We continue to advance our goal of being the leading provider of high-dose lung delivery solutions. We look forward to working with our investors, who bring not only years of medical device and therapeutic experience, but pulmonary expertise too. With our investors' support, we can accelerate our drive to address some of the most challenging pulmonary diseases."

NHT has a patent-protected inhalation device technology capable of delivering high therapeutic doses directly to the lung. It is suitable for patients of all ages and inhalation capabilities, including patients with compromised lung function.

About Nob Hill Therapeutics

Nob Hill Therapeutics (NHT) is a respiratory-focused healthcare company that uses high dose lung delivery to change the treatment paradigm for lung-related diseases. NHT's patented Dry Powder Nebulizer platform has several technological innovations that enable it to generate highly efficient drug aerosols and deliver them effectively to the lower respiratory tract, independent of the patient's lung capacity. To learn more, please visit nobhilltherapeutics.com.

About Tramway Venture Partners

Tramway Venture Partners is a New Mexico based venture fund investing in the biotech, medtech, and healthtech sectors. The Tramway team is a group of former entrepreneurs and industry veterans with both deep domain expertise as well as investing and company growth/operational experience. Typically, Tramway invests in the first institutional round after incubators and angel investors, as well as potentially follow on rounds. The best fit with this strategy is a company led by an outstanding management team, a unique, differentiated and transformative healthcare technology solution, a strong intellectual property position, clear go to market strategies, and a large addressable market. For more information, please visit tramwayventures.com.

About TCA Venture Group

Founded in 1997, TCA Venture Group (formerly known as Tech Coast Angels) has invested more than $280 million in 544 companies, attracting an additional $2.1 billion in follow-on rounds. One of the largest and most active angel investor groups in the nation, TCA has consistently ranked in the top three for deals funded, amounts invested, and membership size, investing $15-21 million annually from 2019 to 2022. TCA Venture Group consists of over 400 members within five networks: TCA Los Angeles, TCA Orange County, TCA Inland Empire, and licensees including Pasadena Angels and MEDA Angels. TCA is a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies, and its members are founders, business leaders, and accredited investors with extensive knowledge of the investment process and world-class business practices. For more information, connect with Tech Coast Angels at tcaventuregroup.com and LinkedIn.

About VIC Technology Venture Development

VIC Technology Venture Development creates innovative new companies with world-changing science- and engineering-based technologies. VIC carefully selects and licenses technologies from universities and research institutions worldwide, then partners technology entrepreneurs with VIC's business and technology experts and allocates seed capital through the national VIC Investor Network. In addition, VIC provides its portfolio companies with senior management expertise, extensive knowledge of technology startups, and proven processes to execute business strategies, including legal, financial, operations, marketing, capital acquisition, and technology management. For more information, please visit victech.com.

