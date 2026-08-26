Nobel Laureate Dr. Louis J. Ignarro Joins the Angiogenesis Foundation's Advisory Board

Dr. Ignarro, whose groundbreaking discoveries established nitric oxide as a critical signaling molecule in cardiovascular health, will advise the Foundation on vascular science, disease prevention, and the effects of diet and lifestyle on circulation. His appointment coincides with the August 25 release of the fully revised and updated edition of NO More Heart Disease (St. Martin's Press).

World-renowned scientist whose discoveries revealed the role of nitric oxide in cardiovascular health will support the Foundation's work in vascular science, disease prevention, and public education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Angiogenesis Foundation announced today that Nobel Laureate Louis J. Ignarro, PhD, has joined its distinguished Advisory Board. Dr. Ignarro, whose groundbreaking research established nitric oxide (NO) as a critical signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system, will advise the Foundation as it advances its mission to help people live healthier, longer lives through angiogenesis-based science, treatment, and prevention.

Dr. Ignarro's expertise in nitric oxide and vascular biology closely complements the Foundation's leadership in angiogenesis, the process by which the body grows and maintains blood vessels. As an advisor, he will also provide scientific guidance on the effects of diet and lifestyle on nitric oxide and its effects on the circulation.

"We are very honored to welcome Dr. Lou Ignarro to the Angiogenesis Foundation's Advisory Board," said William W. Li, MD, CEO, President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation. "His discoveries fundamentally changed our understanding of how blood vessels function. Nitric oxide and angiogenesis are deeply interconnected when it comes to vascular health. Dr. Ignarro brings extraordinary insights into the role of NO in health and disease prevention."

"I am delighted to join the Angiogenesis Foundation as an advisor," said Dr. Ignarro. "Dr. Li and the Foundation have been working to translate modern medicine by bringing vascular science to fruition in ways that improve people's lives. I look forward to contributing my knowledge to advance the Foundation's work, especially in extending healthspan and lifespan."

Dr. Ignarro began his academic research into nitric oxide and cyclic GMP at Tulane University School of Medicine before joining the UCLA School of Medicine in 1985. He later became Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology and is now professor emeritus in UCLA's Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology.

In 1998, Dr. Ignarro shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Robert F. Furchgott and Ferid Murad for their discoveries concerning nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. His research helped reveal how nitric oxide relaxes vascular smooth muscle, mediates the effects of nitroglycerin, and supports essential cardiovascular functions.

Dr. Ignarro is the founder of the Nitric Oxide Society and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society. His many honors include the American Heart Association's Basic Research Prize and Distinguished Scientist Award, the CIBA Award for Hypertension Research, and the Golden Plate Award for his contributions to cardiovascular research.

His appointment to the Angiogenesis Foundation's Advisory Board coincides with the August 25 release of the fully revised and updated edition of NO More Heart Disease (St. Martin's Press). In the book, Dr. Ignarro explains the science of nitric oxide and offers readers practical guidance for supporting cardiovascular health and longevity.

The Foundation will feature Dr. Ignarro in upcoming educational content examining nitric oxide, angiogenesis, circulation, and vascular health.

About the Angiogenesis Foundation

The Angiogenesis Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit scientific organization driving innovation in health promotion, disease prevention, and treatments based on vascular health. Founded in 1994 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Foundation advances health and medicine by focusing on angiogenesis, the process the body uses to grow blood vessels.

The Foundation takes a systems-based approach to connect, analyze, and translate scientific discoveries into better health outcomes for people around the world. Its mission is to help people live healthier, longer lives through angiogenesis-based treatment and prevention.

To learn more about the Angiogenesis Foundation, visit www.angio.org, and follow @theangiogenesisfoundation on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Ashley Sandberg, The Angiogenesis Foundation, 1 3477356480, [email protected], www.angio.org

SOURCE The Angiogenesis Foundation