Nobias Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract and Presentation of Phase 2 Clinical Data for NB-001 at 52nd Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nobias Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering AI-based deep phenotyping techniques to discover advanced therapeutics, today announced that new results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of NB-001 (fasoracetam) for the treatment of the neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome ("22q11DS") in children have been selected for a poster presentation at the 52nd Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting, to be held October 4-7, 2023, in Vancouver, BC.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Fasoracetam for Neuropsychiatric Symptoms in Children with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

Poster Assignment: #328

Date and Time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

Presenter: Madeline Chadehumbe, M.D., NeurAbilities Healthcare

"We are very pleased that this late-breaking abstract on NB-001 was accepted for presentation at the 52nd CNS Annual Meeting," said Neil Inala, President and CEO of Nobias Therapeutics. "We are excited to share the results of this study and extend our gratitude to the investigators who partnered with us to learn more about NB-001's potential to help children living with psychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11DS, as well as the patients and their families who volunteered to take part in this important study."

22q11DS, also known as DiGeorge syndrome, is a complex, phenotypically diverse genetic disease in which part of chromosome 22 is missing. It is the most common human deletion syndrome. More than 1,600 children are born with 22q11DS every year in the United States, affecting 1 in every 2,148 births. Many children with 22q11DS experience comorbid psychiatric conditions that impact their mental health.

NB-001 is believed to be a non-stimulant activator of multiple metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs) and is dosed orally. It would be a first-in-class treatment for patients with 22q11DS and certain comorbid psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and autism.

The Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover trial was conducted across four medical centers in the U.S. and Canada. All patients received two 6-week treatment periods separated by a 1-week washout period. Each patient was randomly assigned to one of two treatment sequences: NB-001 followed by placebo or placebo followed by NB-001.

For more information about the CNS Annual Meeting, please visit https://www.childneurologysociety.org/.

About Nobias Therapeutics

Nobias Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering deep phenotyping to discover advanced therapeutics. Nobias uses its cutting-edge, applied AI platform to distill disease drivers and optimal points for therapeutic intervention from rich clinical and genetic datasets, and to accelerate the development of novel therapies for a broad range of disorders. To learn more, please visit http://www.nobiastx.com and follow Nobias Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

