Nobias Therapeutics Joins NVIDIA Inception Program for Startups

"As a company engaged in the development of cutting-edge AI and machine learning (ML) models to guide drug discovery and development, Nobias has joined NVIDIA Inception to help further advance our capabilities to develop novel therapeutics for patients who would otherwise have limited or minimal available treatment options," said Sam Inala, Vice President of Engineering for Nobias Therapeutics. "Accessing NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute workshops and courses, in addition to preferred pricing on essential technologies such as NVIDIA GPUs, will help drive the growth of Nobias and the Nobias Workbench™. We are also excited by the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations."

Nobias has developed a number of AI-based tools as part of its Workbench, incorporating modern cutting-edge techniques like generative AI, large language models, and graph convolutional networks into a suite of services centered on an iterative, hypothesis-driven approach to target discovery and molecule generation. Access to NVIDIA experts, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, and technology assistance will help enhance Nobias' ability to prototype, develop, and deploy new technologies for drug discovery.

In 2023, Nobias opened its main office in Silicon Valley, acquiring NVIDIA hardware and launching development of its AI platform. The Silicon Valley location places Nobias at the center of a dynamic, innovative region that offers a deep pool of technology and biotechnology talent as the company continues to grow. Nobias also maintains a strong presence in Philadelphia, where it was founded.

About Nobias Therapeutics

Nobias Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering deep phenotyping to discover advanced therapeutics. Nobias uses its cutting-edge, applied AI platform to distill disease drivers and optimal points for therapeutic intervention from rich clinical and genetic datasets, and to accelerate the development of novel therapies for a broad range of disorders. To learn more, please visit http://www.nobiastx.com and follow Nobias Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

