Noble Aesthetics Awarded First and Only Patent For a Second Generation Digital Conscious Sedation Device for Private Practices and Acute Settings

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Aesthetics LLC, a developer of advanced medical devices, is pleased to announce the issuance and awarding of its patent US 11,819,624 B2 "Systems and Methods of Transforming Fluid Flow of An Inhalant Anesthetic to Expedite Patient Recovery" on November 21, 2023. The Company has already gained significant interest from the aesthetic, regenerative medicine, gynecology and orthopedics community, a $100 million conscious sedation market worldwide. This next generation anesthetic technology includes systems and methods of controlling fluid flow of an inhalant anesthetic to expedite patient recovery.
Noble has incorporated this patented technology into its first digitally controlled gas delivery system, the Kairre Patient Comfort System. The Kairre PCS is the only digitally controlled gas delivery system that provides ease and precision, efficiency, patient relief from anxiety and pain, better prevention of adverse reactions, and confidence to the user. Nitrous oxide flow and oxygen digitally flow over different durations and are output to a patient mask.
The Kairre advanced medical device is currently in the final stages of beta testing and will be launched in early 2024 . "We are excited to bring this much needed game-changing conscious sedation technology to private and acute clinical settings", stated Paul Gardnier, Inventor and Board Director. "Our patented first of its kind digital gas control and patient recovery technology provides for optimum safety and patient experiences."
No other devices in the market currently have Noble's advanced features and benefits. The Company sees four (4) major advances and benefits to the current conscious sedation devices in the market: 1) Digital delivery of gases insures more accurate and complete patient comfort 2) Higher efficiency as device shuts off automatically based on patient use. 3) The patented "RecoveryMode" delivers 100% oxygen and prevents any residual effects to the patient; 4) System provides digital alerts for easy and timely reordering.
