Noble Aesthetics Awarded First and Only Patent For a Second Generation Digital Conscious Sedation Device for Private Practices and Acute Settings

The Kairre advanced medical device is currently in the final stages of beta testing and will be launched in early 2024 . "We are excited to bring this much needed game-changing conscious sedation technology to private and acute clinical settings", stated Paul Gardnier, Inventor and Board Director. "Our patented first of its kind digital gas control and patient recovery technology provides for optimum safety and patient experiences."

No other devices in the market currently have Noble's advanced features and benefits. The Company sees four (4) major advances and benefits to the current conscious sedation devices in the market: 1) Digital delivery of gases insures more accurate and complete patient comfort 2) Higher efficiency as device shuts off automatically based on patient use. 3) The patented "RecoveryMode" delivers 100% oxygen and prevents any residual effects to the patient; 4) System provides digital alerts for easy and timely reordering.

