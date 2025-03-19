Noble Gas Systems Receives $4.2 Million in Series B Funding

"We are thrilled to secure this round of funding and have the continued support of our partner, AP Ventures. This marks a significant step in advancing and commercializing our vessel technology, bringing us closer to delivering a scalable clean-energy solution." Post this

"We are thrilled to secure this round of funding and have the continued support of our partner, AP Ventures. This marks a significant step in advancing and commercializing our vessel technology, bringing us closer to delivering a scalable clean-energy solution," said Chris Kondogiani, CEO, Noble Gas Systems. "The backing of industry leaders like Air Liquide and Saint-Gobain further strengthens our expertise and accelerates our path to downstream markets, reinforcing the momentum needed to drive innovation and adoption in the hydrogen economy."

The Noble Gas high-pressure, lightweight storage and delivery system can accommodate the most common compressed gases, including hydrogen, natural gas, air, oxygen and nitrogen. The gas storage system can be fabricated in a variety of shapes and sizes to be easily integrated into unique and existing product configurations. In addition to the transportation industry, it has applications in defense, aviation, marine and industrial gas industries.

Noble Gas recently relocated to a 32,000 sq. ft. facility in Wixom, Michigan, to consolidate the commercial and manufacturing operations, forming the company's world headquarters. The pilot manufacturing plant, currently in development, will manufacture vessels for low-production-volume projects and demonstrates the company's commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing.

Andrew Hinkly, Managing Partner at AP Ventures, said "We are pleased to continue supporting Noble Gas and to partner with new co-investors ALIAD and NOVA by Saint-Gobain. Their commercial and technological support will add significant value. This investment reflects the strong progress Noble Gas has made since our initial commitment in 2022. We look forward to working together to scale Noble Gas' novel gas storage solutions."

"Our investment in Noble Gas Systems establishes a collaboration and strategic partnership that will leverage Saint-Gobain's expertise in polymer material processing technologies as Noble Gas develops and produces its high-pressure hydrogen tank system," said Basma Kharrat, Vice President of External Ventures, NOVA by Saint-Gobain. "We look forward to our continued work together to advance this important technology for the development of clean-energy solutions, as part of our group commitment to making the world a better home."

About AP Ventures:

AP Ventures is a venture capital firm based in London and invests globally. AP Ventures invests in technology companies which enable the decarbonization of energy, industry and transportation, with a focus on highly differentiated technology companies within the hydrogen and CCUS value chains. Headquartered in London, AP Ventures also has offices in San Francisco and South Africa. More info at: www.apventures.com

About ALIAD (Air Liquide Venture Capital):

ALIAD invests in and supports innovative startups that align with Air Liquide's strategic goals, particularly in the areas of energy transition, healthcare, and industrial innovation. ALIAD aims to create mutually beneficial partnerships that generate value for both the startups and Air Liquide while contributing to a more sustainable future. ALIAD has already made more than 40 investments. More info at: www.airliquide.com/group/aliad

About NOVA by Saint-Gobain

NOVA by Saint-Gobain identifies forward-thinking startups around the world that align with Saint-Gobain strategy and focus on sustainability to help nurture their ideas and grow their companies to scale through strategic partnerships and investments. With a presence in Asia, Europe, North and South America, NOVA connects the global startup community with the power, resources, and experience of Saint-Gobain to address the needs of today and challenges of tomorrow. Learn more by visiting https://www.nova-saint-gobain.com.

About Noble Gas Systems:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, Noble Gas works to solve the challenge of gaseous hydrogen storage, expanding the opportunity for zero-emissions solutions in various transportation and stationary applications. As a global leader in conformable pressure vessel technology, Noble Gas has developed the world's first conformable tank to receive an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate from DNV in 2024. In addition, the vessel is HGV2 compliant. For more information, visit noblegassystems.com

Shelly Otenbaker, Noble Gas Systems, 1 248-506-6696

