Noble Gas Systems Receives U.S. DOT Special Permit Authorization

"This is another exciting step forward for our team and technology," said Chris Kondogiani, CEO of Noble Gas Systems. "Being the first conformable storage producer to achieve these recognitions speaks to the commitment, rigor and innovation we bring to the high-pressure gas storage challenge. This milestone is a significant accelerator for our commercial partners seeking safer, scalable and more efficient high pressure gas storage solutions."

About Noble Gas Systems:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, Noble Gas works to solve the challenge of gaseous storage, expanding the opportunity for solutions in various transportation and stationary applications. As a global leader in conformable pressure vessel technology, Noble Gas has developed the world's first conformable tank to receive an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate from DNV in 2024. In addition, the vessel is HGV2 compliant.

For more information, visit noblegassystems.com.

