Noble Gas Systems receives U.S. DOT Special Permit Authorization, which authorizes the manufacture, sale and use of Noble Gas's conformable gas storage system for over-the-road transportation of compressed hydrogen gas and inert gases in the U.S.
WIXOM, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Gas Systems Inc. ("Noble Gas"), a global leader in conformable pressure vessel technology, has become the first producer of non-carbon fiber conformable gas storage systems to pass ISO-11119-3 requirements and secure a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Special Permit. These landmark recognitions further validate Noble Gas's breakthrough engineering solutions and accelerate the commercialization of its next-generation high-pressure gas storage technology.
The DOT Special Permit acknowledges the company's refillable technology meets rigorous international standards for the design, construction and testing required for the safe storage and transport of compressed or liquified gases. Additionally, it authorizes the manufacture, sale and use of Noble Gas's conformable gas storage system for over-the-road transportation of compressed hydrogen gas and inert gases in the U.S. Together, DOT Special Permit and meeting the ISO 11119-3 certification requirements further support the strength, safety and readiness of Noble Gas's conformable high-pressure vessel technology.
"This is another exciting step forward for our team and technology," said Chris Kondogiani, CEO of Noble Gas Systems. "Being the first conformable storage producer to achieve these recognitions speaks to the commitment, rigor and innovation we bring to the high-pressure gas storage challenge. This milestone is a significant accelerator for our commercial partners seeking safer, scalable and more efficient high pressure gas storage solutions."
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, Noble Gas works to solve the challenge of gaseous storage, expanding the opportunity for solutions in various transportation and stationary applications. As a global leader in conformable pressure vessel technology, Noble Gas has developed the world's first conformable tank to receive an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate from DNV in 2024. In addition, the vessel is HGV2 compliant.
