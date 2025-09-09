Noble Plastics to Supply Key Components to First Solar for Louisiana-Made Power Generation Technology

"We are proud to contribute to First Solar's mission to power America to prosperity, and especially proud of the fact that they are manufacturing advanced energy technology in the Acadiana region, supporting local jobs and American supply chains." Missy Rogers, president of Noble Plastics. Post this

"Noble Plastics' expansion shows what's possible when innovative Louisiana companies connect with leading American manufacturers like First Solar," Louisiana Governor, Jeff Landry said. "This project means more jobs, more opportunity and more investment right here in Acadiana. My administration is committed to supporting homegrown businesses that are building a stronger, more robust economy for our people."

First Solar is ramping up domestic production of its uniquely American photovoltaic (PV) solar technology in response to rising demand for power generation to support growth sectors such as manufacturing and data centers across the United States. The company's Louisiana facility—it's fifth U.S. factory and part of a national manufacturing footprint that includes plants in Alabama and Ohio—is located approximately 30 miles from Noble Plastics in Grand Coteau.

"Noble Plastics brings the kind of technical precision, flexibility, and partnership we look for in our supply chain," said Mike Koralewski, chief supply chain officer, First Solar. "Their proximity to our Louisiana facility, combined with their deep expertise in plastic molding, makes them a valuable contributor to our U.S. manufacturing ecosystem."

"This partnership highlights the strength and resilience of American manufacturing," said Missy Rogers, president of Noble Plastics. "We are proud to contribute to First Solar's mission to power America to prosperity, and especially proud of the fact that they are manufacturing advanced energy technology in the Acadiana region, supporting local jobs and American supply chains."

Both companies are U.S.-headquartered and committed to strengthening American manufacturing. First Solar's New Iberia plant, which is approximately eleven times the size of the New Orleans Superdome, is the largest investment in New Iberia and is expected to create over 800 manufacturing jobs.

"From Louisiana Growth Network programs to expansion projects fueled by partnerships with new companies coming to our state, Noble Plastics exemplifies LED's mission in action," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary, Susan B. Bourgeois said. "Through our enhanced focus on supporting existing Louisiana businesses and sharing small business success stories, we look forward to working with Noble Plastics and others like it to create opportunities and grow prosperity in every corner of our state."

About Noble Plastics:

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Grand Coteau, Louisianna, Noble Plastics is a next-generation injection molder that produces plastic parts and assemblies. Additionally, the company provides advanced automation hardware and software that aid in manufacturing plastics parts. The women-owned, family business is technology forward and utilizes a scientific approach to deliver high quality parts to the energy, consumer, industrial and defense industries.

For more information, visit nobleplastics.com

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (R&D) labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Otenbaker, Noble Plastics, 1 248-506-6696, [email protected], https://nobleplastics.com/

SOURCE Noble Plastics