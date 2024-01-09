Noble Research Institute Announces Educational Program Schedule for 2024

"I think the most important thing I learned at the Noble training was not just the importance of soil health, but how to attain it, how to work within the systems, recognize the systems and how they work together," said Paul Bush, an Essentials of Regenerative Grazing attendee." Post this

The 2024 series starts with Essentials of Regenerative Ranching, Feb. 21-22, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. The initial selection of courses, dates and locations includes:

Essentials of Regenerative Ranching:

Feb. 21-22, 2024 , in New Braunfels, TX

, in March 13-14, 2024 , in San Angelo, TX

, in April 3-4, 2024 , in Edmond, OK

, in May 8-9, 2024 , in Greenwood, AR

, in May 16-17, 2024 , in Stephenville, TX

Essentials of Regenerative Grazing

March 6-8, 2024 , in Huntsville, TX

, in April 16-18, 2024 , in Ardmore, OK

, in May 21-23, 2024 , in Elmdale, KS

, in Elmdale, KS Oct. 22-24, 2024 , in Jefferson City, MO

Essentials of Regenerative Ranching is a comprehensive two-day, hands-on course that combines classroom instruction with field demonstrations to enhance the rancher's understanding and application of regenerative ranching principles. Topics covered include soil health monitoring, economic analysis, soil assessment, cost reduction planning, and setting stocking rates and grazing goals for improved profitability.

The three-day Essentials of Regenerative Grazing course, designed for ranchers and farmers of all experience levels, equips participants with the skills to identify variables and resources to consider in grazing plans, determine the limiting factors of current grazing practices and develop a strategy to address them and establish goals for enhanced resilience and grazing production.

"I think the most important thing I learned at the Noble training was not just the importance of soil health, but how to attain it, how to work within the systems, recognize the systems and how they work together," said Paul Bush, an Essentials of Regenerative Grazing attendee. "Instead of a hodgepodge approach, I now have a better understanding of the holistic approach to my soil, which in turn goes to the animals, which makes them healthier, more productive, and happier."

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest independent agriculture research organization, supporting ranchers and farmers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

