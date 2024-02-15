Noble Research Institute Announces the Notable Regenerative Ag Experts Leading its 2024 Essentials Courses

Whether taking the Noble Land Essentials soil health course or the Noble Grazing Essentials course, ranchers will benefit from more than 200 years of experience offered by the selected advisors and facilitators leading these in-person, hands-on workshops. Post this

Noble Land Essentials Facilitators

Jim Johnson , senior regenerative ranching advisor at Noble, with 28 years of industry experience specializing in cover crops, soil health testing and no-till.

Noble Grazing Essentials Facilitators

Devlon Ford , regenerative ranching advisor at Noble, with 35 years of experience with grazing, ranch infrastructure, and animal health and handling.

Noble is committed to assisting farmers and ranchers as they explore and implement regenerative management practices. Both the Noble Land Essentials and the Noble Grazing Essentials courses offer attendees an immersive, in-person approach to learning the principles needed to enhance and restore the soil, improve the resilience of grazing land and reach livestock grazing goals through regenerative management.

Registration is open for course locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, with discounts available for current college students, members of tribal nations, active-duty military and veterans.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit http://www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest independent agriculture research organization public charity, supporting ranchers and farmers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute, visit http://www.noble.org.

Media Contact

Kim Leaston, Noble Research Institute, 5802235810, [email protected], www.noble.org

SOURCE Noble Research Institute