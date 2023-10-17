Noble Research Institute Awarded Conservation Grant to Improve Health and Resilience of Southern Great Plains Grasslands

"Using adaptive grazing is such a powerful tool to improve plant diversity, which is critical to wildlife habitat," said Will Moseley, Noble Research Institute. Tweet this

Consistent application of these principles results in improved soil health over time and can unleash the many benefits of healthy soil. One imperative benefit is increased biodiversity of plants and pollinators as well as enhanced habitat for wildlife.

"Using adaptive grazing is such a powerful tool to improve plant diversity, which is critical to wildlife habitat," said Will Moseley, Noble regenerative ranching adviser and Certified Wildlife Biologist®. "By improving water distribution and infrastructure, we will be able to use small ruminants to keep woody encroachment from turning our grasslands into woodlands."

The NFWF grants were awarded through the Southern Plains Grasslands Program, with individual contributions provided by Burger King, Sysco and Cargill, and additional support from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The impact of the support from NFWF and its partners will extend long past the duration of the grant. Resulting research findings and grazing management experiences will shape Noble's rancher education curriculum moving forward, a curriculum that will be dynamic and shared across the nation.

Noble aims to help producers overcome the barriers that deter the lasting use of regenerative, profitable land management practices in grazing animal production. Our goal is to guide farmers and ranchers in applying regenerative principles that yield healthier soil, more productive grazing land and business success.

"With this support from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and their funding partners, Noble can equip farmers and ranchers to address the health and resilience of grasslands and enhance the habitat for the wildlife dependent on these lands," said Steve Rhines, Noble Research Institute president and CEO. "Simultaneously, we can help them create a more resilient ranching operation to ensure their family remains on the land for generations to come."

