Noble Research Institute Hosts Noble Land Essentials in San Angelo, Texas, this March

The two-day, in-person course will be held March 13-14 at Angelo State University.
ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Research Institute, the nation's largest independent 501(c)(3) agricultural research organization and public charity, will host its next Noble Land Essentials class on the Angelo State University campus in San Angelo, Texas on Mar. 13-14, 2024.
The San Angelo course, facilitated by Noble's regenerative ranching advisors and ag experts, Will Mosley and Steven Smith, will lead attendees through techniques to restore and rejuvenate their grazing land for more robust forage growth, extended grazing seasons and less need for supplemental feed. Developed with both classroom learning and hands-on application, attendees can take the knowledge they gain from the classroom and engage in practical activities in the field.
"This is one of the most holistic classes that has provided the tools to actually apply these principles immediately. I would highly suggest it to people who are considering taking a course in regenerative," said Jason Martin, a previous Noble Land Essentials attendee.
Farmers and ranchers interested in attending in San Angelo, Texas, can register here. Course discounts are available for current college students, tribal nation members, active-duty military members and veterans.
Noble is committed to assisting producers as they explore and implement regenerative management practices. Both the Noble Land Essentials and the Noble Grazing Essentials courses offer attendees an immersive, in-person approach to learning key principles needed to enhance and restore the soil, improve the resilience of grazing land and reach livestock grazing goals through regenerative management.
Registration is also open for the following upcoming 2024 courses, dates and locations:
- Apr. 3-4, 2024, in Edmond, Oklahoma
- May 8-9, 2024, in Greenwood, Arkansas
- May 16-17, 2024, in Stephenville, Texas
- June 12-13, 2024, in Springfield, Missouri
- Apr. 16-18, 2024, in Ardmore, Oklahoma
- May 21-23, 2024, in Elmdale, Kansas
- Oct. 22-24, 2024, in Jefferson City, Missouri
To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit http://www.noble.org.
