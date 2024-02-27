Noble Research Institute Hosts Noble Land Essentials in San Angelo, Texas, this March

"This is one of the most holistic classes that has provided the tools to actually apply these principles immediately. I would highly suggest it to people who are considering taking a course in regenerative," said Jason Martin, a previous Noble Land Essentials attendee. Post this

"This is one of the most holistic classes that has provided the tools to actually apply these principles immediately. I would highly suggest it to people who are considering taking a course in regenerative," said Jason Martin, a previous Noble Land Essentials attendee.

Farmers and ranchers interested in attending in San Angelo, Texas, can register here. Course discounts are available for current college students, tribal nation members, active-duty military members and veterans.

Noble is committed to assisting producers as they explore and implement regenerative management practices. Both the Noble Land Essentials and the Noble Grazing Essentials courses offer attendees an immersive, in-person approach to learning key principles needed to enhance and restore the soil, improve the resilience of grazing land and reach livestock grazing goals through regenerative management.

Registration is also open for the following upcoming 2024 courses, dates and locations:

Noble Land Essentials

Apr. 3-4, 2024 , in Edmond, Oklahoma

, in May 8-9, 2024 , in Greenwood, Arkansas

, in May 16-17, 2024 , in Stephenville, Texas

, in June 12-13, 2024 , in Springfield, Missouri

Noble Grazing Essentials

Apr. 16-18, 2024 , in Ardmore, Oklahoma

, in May 21-23, 2024 , in Elmdale, Kansas

, in Oct. 22-24, 2024 , in Jefferson City, Missouri

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit http://www.noble.org.

