Noble Venture Designs Unveils Mother's Day Gifts with Purpose: The New South Seas Jewelry Collection for Spring

"We've been at the forefront against human tracking for over a decade," said CEO Jennifer Bulotti. "But we can't do it alone. We need your help. By celebrating Mother's Day with our new line, you can implement a lovely way to help other women globally." Post this

Known for their best-selling bracelets representing freedom and hope for survivors of human trafficking, Noble Venture helps to provide viable, fair-wage jobs and critical services for survivors and artisans. Customers can learn about the story of the signature red bead, Sandalwood Tree seed or stitched red emblem that can be seen on nearly every product, which symbolizes the story of the beauty and strength of each survivor.

The radiant South Seas Collection is a testament to survivors' resilience and creativity, featuring island-inspired necklaces handmade in Cambodia and Haiti. This perfect Mother's Day jewelry gift offers the opportunity to share the message of freedom, love and empowerment with that special mom, friend or loved one in your life. The collection offers a variety of intricately woven and colorful pieces featuring natural freshwater pearls, gold, glass and brass beads. Beyond the collection, Noble Venture offers more than 200 unique jewelry items in a variety of colors, patterns and styles. The brand's most popular style is the glass-beaded Nepal Mission Spring Confetti bracelet, priced at $15, an example of the fine detail and meticulous craftsmanship that appeals to those looking for affordable, seasonal gifts made with meaning.

Noble Venture was founded to provide jobs and funding for artisan groups and nonprofits that support survivors globally to ensure a sustainable and consistent living through trained skill sets. These transition jobs help provide purpose and meaning in the lives of survivors and those at risk, rather than relying solely on donations for support.

"What we started as a single bracelet style in 2011, has grown into a brand featuring more than two dozen collections and thousands of styles over the years, each with a distinct design and handcrafted to ensure no two are the ever exactly same," said Ken Petersen, founder of Apricot Lane Boutique and co-founder of Noble Venture. "What started as a singular vision to come alongside survivors in their journey has evolved into a brand loved by our 100+ Apricot Lane Boutiques nationwide."

In addition to jobs, Noble Venture has been at the forefront in the fight against human tracking alongside nonprofits and NGOs working on the ground in communities, supporting initiatives such as prevention education, recovery and rescue, restoration and reintegration. The company also supports awareness activities, fundraising and volunteer efforts with selected nonprofits to help support the cause. The brand takes their support a step further by giving back a percentage of profits to the nonprofits it works with to help further their respective sustainable employment initiatives.

"This Mother's Day, consider a gift with purpose," said Bulotti. "Each handcrafted piece you purchase makes a difference in an individual's life, and by wearing it, you're not just wearing a piece of fashionable and collectible jewelry but sharing a sentiment of empowerment and solidarity for survivors. The grace and support of our customers helps our mission to provide hope, independence and purpose for those at risk around the world."

Handmade with love, Noble Venture accessories are sold across the U.S. in more than 500 spas, hotels, boutiques and retail outlets, and online at http://www.noble-venture.com.

About Noble Venture:

Noble Venture's mission is to provide sustainable employment opportunities and support to empower survivors of human trafficking and those at risk, offering freedom, independence and hope for a new future.

The company also donates a portion of its profits to qualified nonprofits that support anti-human trafficking initiatives and at-risk communities. It is a proud member of Pledge 1%, a global movement for a better world.

