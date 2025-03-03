NobleAI Experts to Present at Leading Oil and Gas Conferences

As the oil and gas industry continues to face rising costs and market volatility, these conferences gather leading technology experts to showcase the latest advances for the oil and gas industry Post this

"AI Powered, Lightning-Fast Production Modeling for Multi-Well and Multi-Bench Development" Presented by Ashwin Hegde , Head of AI for NobleAI, this presentation will address three issues facing oil and gas companies as they consider new upstream technologies: Transforming traditional modeling with fast, AI-driven workflows that significantly reduce computational time; employing physics-based simulations to capture geological and operational dynamics; and enabling comprehensive scenario-based analysis for improved decision-making in unconventional development. The session will include the opportunity for Q&A.

CERAWeek

"From Reservoirs to Renewables: Science-Based AI Empowers Decisions for a Sustainable Energy Future" Presented by Adrien Caudron , Senior Director, Solutions Engineering, NobleAI, and T.C. Zoboroski, Head of NobleAI Energy, this presentation in the Innovation Agora section of CERAWeek will examine how Science-Based AI (SBAI) drives sustainability in the energy sector. By leveraging Microsoft advanced Azure services, NobleAI transforms reservoir simulation modeling by enabling faster decision-making, optimizing field development and de-risking subsurface operations. Also discussed will be how it streamline bottlenecks, enabling sustainable oil field practices, improving carbon capture efficiency and optimizing energy storage.

For more information on NobleAI visit http://www.noble.ai.

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. SBAI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Noble Visualization & Insights Platform, NobleAI's SBAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo (formerly known as Solvay). The company's solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

