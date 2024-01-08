NODAR Announces Advanced Stereo Vision Technology for Next-Generation Agricultural Automation, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson

NODAR's AgriView Revolutionizes the Agriculture Market with State-of-the-Art 3D Vision for Autonomous Farming, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin System-on-Modules

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant development for agricultural technology, NODAR announces its next-generation solutions for the farming industry, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics.

NODAR's advanced stereo vision solution AgriView integrates NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules with NODAR's award-winning 3D sensing software to offer a new generation of 3D sensing solutions dedicated to autonomous farming.

NODAR's patented Hammerhead stereo vision system auto-calibrates two cameras in real time, maintaining precise alignment between independently mounted cameras and enabling sub-pixel registration and highly accurate range measurements, even in the face of heavy vibrations caused by farming equipment. NODAR's customers benefit from Hammerhead's sophisticated algorithms, which are optimized for the powerful NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform.

NODAR's founder and CEO Leaf Jiang comments: "This collaboration with NVIDIA supports us in bringing our advanced stereo vision technology to the agricultural sector and modernizing sustainable farming practices. With the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform, our AgriView solution is poised to redefine the standards of farming operations."

The integration of NVIDIA's accelerated computing technology enhances AgriView's capabilities, offering benefits that include:

Enhanced detection and navigation capabilities in diverse and high-vibration agricultural environments

Exceptional performance in dust, low-light conditions, glare, and inclement weather

High-resolution 3D point clouds for accurate terrain analysis, swath following, and object detection

Greater longevity and adaptability across a wide range of camera and sensor setups

NODAR's AgriView technology can be applied to various facets of farming automation, including precise and accurate spout alignment, sprayer alignment, autonomous routing, object detection, swath following, and operation of autonomous harvesters and other large farming equipment.

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's award-winning 3D vision platform, called Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at an ultra-long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing better-than-lidar 3D data at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high frame-rate 3D data to AVs and is able to detect any object as small as 10 cm to 150 m. NODAR Hammerhead is currently available for integration and offers an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, NODAR, 1 2675219654, [email protected], https://www.nodarsensor.com/

SOURCE NODAR