NODAR Appoints Veteran Lidar Executive Barrs Lang as Chief Commercial Officer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, a leading provider of advanced 3D vision systems for autonomous vehicles, ADAS, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barrs Lang as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

"I'm excited to join NODAR and expand the company's global footprint, especially at a time where the demand for safe automation is rapidly growing across all vertical markets," says Barrs Lang.

Barrs Lang brings over 20 years of experience in sales, business development, go-to-market, and team leadership within the automotive and industrial sensor markets. At NODAR, he will spearhead the company's commercial strategy, driving revenue growth and expanding the company's global market presence.

"We are honored to have Barrs join our executive team," said Leaf Jiang, co-founder & CEO of NODAR. "His extensive industry experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and grow. Barrs' leadership will help us expand into new vertical markets and leverage our innovative 3D vision platform, Hammerhead, to enhance intelligent machines."

Barrs comes to NODAR with deep experience selling sensor systems into industrial, automotive, and mobility markets, most recently as the VP of Global Sales for Aeva, a pioneering 4D lidar company, and before that as VP of Sales at Ouster, an industrial lidar company.

At NODAR, Barrs will focus on enhancing the company's commercial operations, fostering key customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives. His appointment marks a significant step forward for NODAR as the company expands across a number of new applications.

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of advanced stereo vision technology and solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent machines and safety monitoring applications. NODAR's patented, award-winning 3D vision platform, called Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, real-time 3D sensing that outperforms alternative sensing solutions at a fraction of the price. On top of Hammerhead's untethered stereo vision technology and in addition to NODAR's core offering for the automotive market, NODAR provides a suite of safety monitoring solutions targeting the Rail, Constructions and Mining, and aviation markets, as well as a solution for automated Farming called, AgriView. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

