NODAR Introduces HDK 2.0: A High-Performance 3D Sensor Alternative to LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicle and 3D Monitoring Applications

Advanced stereo vision system enables medium to long-range 3D depth sensing for high-performance safety-critical applications

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, a leader in stereo vision technology, announces the Hammerhead Development Kit (HDK) 2.0, providing perception engineers access to its ultra-wide baseline, untethered stereo 3D vision system. The NODAR HDK 2.0 enables rapid evaluation and easy integration of NODAR's technology, streamlining deployment of NODAR's long-range object detection, high-resolution depth perception, and exceptional accuracy in real-world conditions.

NODAR HDK 2.0 allows engineers to integrate Hammerhead's real-time, high-fidelity 3D point clouds into their applications, along with industry-best object detection via NODAR GridDetect. The system includes all necessary hardware—cameras, lenses, mounts, compute modules, and cables—and can be set up within minutes.

NODAR technology is designed to be deployed in a range of applications, including autonomous vehicles and ADAS in the automotive space, as well as rail, heavy equipment, agriculture, construction, security, surveillance, aviation, and more.

TDK, a recognized leader in 3D sensing systems and applications, leveraged NODAR's HDK to enhance its own positioning and SLAM solutions.

"NODAR's technology offers us better resolution, accuracy, and range, significantly enhancing our positioning and localization applications. Unlike LiDAR, which lacks color data and has limited range and resolution, NODAR's system provides more detail and enables us to offer our customers better performance at lower cost. For urban driving localization, NODAR's higher vertical field-of-view enables us to identify unique features that LiDAR cannot detect," says Chris Goodall, Managing Director at TDK. "When added to localization for systems with gps+radar, NODAR elevates the overall accuracy of the system."

The NODAR HDK 2.0 offers several distinct advantages over traditional LiDAR and other sensing technologies:

Long-Range, Accurate Object Detection – Detects a 1m tall object at 1000m with 1.8% accuracy (accuracy at 30m =3.4cm)

tall object at with 1.8% accuracy (accuracy at =3.4cm) High-Resolution 3D Sensing – 5mp per frame and 50 million depth measurements per second provides reliable, high-fidelity 3D mapping with true depth per pixel, eliminating interpolation errors.

Environmental Resilience – Operates effectively in low light, fog, rain, dust, high vibration, and direct sunlight.

Auto-Calibration for Stability – Actively compensates for angular changes of cameras of up to 0.05˚ per frame caused by vibration, engine noise, temperature shifts or other system shocks, maintaining the integrity of depth measurements

Cost-Effective & Robust – Uses off-the-shelf cameras, making NODAR more affordable and robust than LiDAR.

Evaluate and Order the NODAR HDK 2.0

Visit www.nodarsensor.com/evaluate to download the NODAR Viewer and explore the technology. The Hammerhead HDK 2.0 is available for order and ships fully equipped with all components for seamless integration.

About NODAR

NODAR is a leading provider of stereo vision technology for autonomous vehicles, intelligent machines, and safety monitoring applications. Its patented Hammerhead 3D vision platform delivers high-precision, real-time 3D sensing at a fraction of the cost of LiDAR. In addition to automotive applications, NODAR provides safety monitoring solutions for rail, construction, mining, aviation, and automated farming under its AgriView brand. Founded in 2018, NODAR is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners.

For more information, visit www.nodarsensor.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, NODAR, 1 2675219654, [email protected], https://www.nodarsensor.com/

SOURCE NODAR