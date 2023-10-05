NODAR Wins 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award at the 4th Annual Awards Program

NODAR Named "Overall Auto Sensor Company of the Year"

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of next-generation stereo vision technology for autonomous vehicles (AVs), announced today that they won the 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award. NODAR was named the "Overall Auto Sensor Company of the Year" at the 4th annual awards program.

This year the AutoTech awards program received 1600 nominations from some of the top companies in the automotive technology industry.

"We are excited to be awarded the 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award for the advances that NODAR has made in automotive sensing and safety. This award marks NODAR's 8th award recognition," says Leaf Jiang, Chief Executive Officer at NODAR. "This award recognizes that our flagship 3D vision product, Hammerhead, has raised the bar for 3D sensing in terms of long-range, accuracy, nighttime, and harsh weather performance. At NODAR, we continue to outperform lidar and other sensing modalities across these and normal daylight conditions, delivering higher levels of safety to L3 and above vehicles."

NODAR's patented Hammerhead Advanced Stereo Vision solution leverages advances in compute, CMOS camera technology, and proprietary computer vision algorithms to produce high-resolution 3D point clouds in real-time with accurate depth measurements as far away as 1,250 meters and the precision to detect a 10cm object at 150 meters. The system uses two or more cameras mounted independently on the vehicle - for instance behind the windshield, or embedded in the roof, side view mirrors, or headlights.

About NODAR

NODAR is a leading provider of camera-based 3D vision technology for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. NODAR's award-winning advanced stereo vision platform, Hammerhead, delivers high-resolution, long-range, real-time 3D data to autonomous vehicles at the price point of camera technology. Uniquely able to satisfy the new UN Automated Lane Keep Assist standard, NODAR Hammerhead is able to detect objects as small as 10 cm at a range of 150 meters, and larger objects as far away as 1,000 meters. NODAR Hammerhead is an ideal solution for ALKS, forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, NODAR, 1 2675219654, [email protected], www.nodarsensor.com

SOURCE NODAR