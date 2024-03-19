NODAR's Advanced Stereo Vision Technology for Long-Range Object Detection and Enhanced Autonomous Driving Safety Now Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE

NODAR's Hammerhead™ advanced stereo vision solution helps AVs detect, track and avoid obstacles as far away as 1,000 meters, even under adverse conditions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of next-generation stereo vision technology for autonomous vehicles (AVs), today announced its NODAR Hammerhead™ advanced stereo vision solution for optimizing vehicle safety and reliability is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE compute platform. The NODAR solution is the only untethered stereo vision system capable of detecting small objects from long distances, even in low-visibility conditions.

NODAR's Hammerhead technology utilizes cameras to detect and track even the smallest of potentially dangerous objects at long range, giving the vehicle's perception system additional time to avoid a collision and significantly enhances the safety of AVs. The combination of NODAR's breakthrough stereo vision software, qualified to run on NVIDIA DRIVE, delivers a new level of real-time 3D sensor performance and reliability.

NODAR is working closely with NVIDIA to optimize its software-based vision sensor solution for the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip, which delivers 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of compute performance. DRIVE Orin is designed to support numerous applications and deep neural networks simultaneously.

NODAR Founder and CEO Leaf Jiang commented, "As an NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem partner, we have the opportunity to progress further than ever toward helping the automotive industry meet today's most significant challenges. By combining our unmatched long-range small-object detection capabilities with the industry's high -performing AV compute platform, we can help deliver the safety, reliability, and performance critical for self-driving vehicles."

"The NODAR Hammerhead long-range object detection solution, compatible with NVIDIA DRIVE, gives automotive manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers a powerful choice for their AV perception needs," said Glenn Schuster, senior director of sensor ecosystems at NVIDIA.

With Hammerhead, independently mounted cameras are positioned with a wide baseline across the vehicle to produce highly accurate depth sensing, scene analysis, and high-resolution 3D data. NODAR's technology detects and tracks objects up to 1,000 meters away, helping AVs avoid obstructions like a tire in the road from 200 meters away or an overturned motorcycle from 250 meters away. Its long-range sensing allows AVs sufficient time to react and stop when necessary, and its precise 3D data indicates whether it is safe to drive past or over obstacles, or where it is safe to pull off the road.

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR' s award-winning 3D vision platform, called Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at an ultra-long range (up to 1000 meters), providing better-than-lidar 3D data at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high- frame-rate 3D data to AVs and is able to detect any object as small as 10 cm to 150 m. NODAR Hammerhead is currently available for integration and offers an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

