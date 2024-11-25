Node-H O-RAN technology underpins 5G use cases in CampusOS Reference Testbed in Germany

It is gratifying to see so many 5G use cases building upon our underlying technology, and the interaction between the applications and the O-RAN interfaces we have provided Post this

The Node-H technology used in the topcon demonstrator includes multiple 5G SA outdoor radio cells. The cells support the O-RAN specifications. This includes the O1 interface and the E2 interface. The O1 interface is used for management of the cell, and it also delivers information about the status, performance and loading of the cell. Applications written by independent providers can fetch this information from the cell in real time. The applications can then use algorithms with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to make decisions about the configuration of the cell. These decisions are communicated to the cell over the E2 interface, allowing these external applications to guide and shape the behaviour of the O-RAN Radio cell.

The topcon reference testbed is located in Herne, Germany. The goal of the testbed is to explore 5G use cases for a Connected Construction Site. Use cases implemented at the topcon reference testbed were a Neutral Host for Nomadic Networks by brown-iposs, test systems to help simplify the deployment of 5G networks by Rohde & Schwarz, an O-RAN O1 Performance Monitoring system by the Technical University of Berlin, an Edge Video Orchestrator by Smart Mobile Labs, a 5G Multi-Purpose Robot platform by Fraunhofer HHI and an O-RAN Network Management and Optimization platform by Fraunhofer FOKUS. This last use case incorporated a Service Management and Orchestration Platform and a Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller exploiting the O-RAN E2 and O1 interfaces for QoS Assurance, Fault Management and Performance Management. An example application uses machine learning to adjust the timing of handovers, accelerating the time of a handover to another cell in order to avoid a sudden fall off in signal that had been learned about in previous monitored scenarios.

"It is gratifying to see so many 5G use cases building upon our underlying technology, and the successful interaction between the applications and the 5G O-RAN interfaces we have provided " said Mike Cronin, CEO of Node-H. Node-H All-in-One 5G SA cells are simple and robust, and the interfaces which have been exercised in the topcon demonstrator offer a flexible and standards-based approach to the management of the cell, so that system integrators can easily incorporate the cells into their Private 5G Campus offerings. These cells allow campuses, hospitals, offices, smart factories and other industrial locations to benefit from powerful Private 5G networks. Both indoor and outdoor cells are available to provide coverage inside and outside the buildings on a campus.



Node-H GmbH is a specialist software company focused on 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) software for public and private enterprise networks. The high-performance, fully integrated software was designed for cost-optimized SoC small cells platforms. It supports a range of indoor and outdoor cells, which supports the deployment of comprehensive enterprise networks, with a proven carrier grade solution. Node-H is privately funded and based in Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.node-h.com.

