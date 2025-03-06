NODE Robotics and SYNAOS Partner to Drive Seamless Interoperability in Mobile Robotics

"With our VDA 5050 adapter, we are pleased to offer a standardized integration for NODE.OS, further supporting vendor-independent fleet managers. As demand for interoperable intralogistics solutions grows, this strengthens flexibility and efficiency in fleet orchestration." Post this

This collaboration highlights the role of standardized, software-driven interoperability in enabling flexible and scalable intralogistics operations. By combining NODE Robotics' proven mobile robotics software with SYNAOS' advanced orchestration platform, companies benefit from optimized fleet coordination, seamless integration, and increased efficiency in their automated logistics processes.

"Our newly launched collaboration with NODE Robotics marks a significant milestone for us: The combination of NODE's great software and a powerful fleet management solution like our SYNAOS IMP unlocks entirely new possibilities for flexibility and customized process control in intralogistics," says Dr. Philipp Schäfers, Head of Partner Management & Business Development at SYNAOS. "The onboarding of the SHERPA robot was just the starting point for all future onboardings of other mobile robot types that rely on NODE.move as their proprietary navigation software. Additional onboardings of robots with NODE software are already underway and planned—and will gradually be listed in our Mobile Robot Finder," Schäfers adds.

CEO & Co-Founder of NODE Robotics Dr. Stefan Doerr-Laukien sees this partnership as a significant step toward the future development of the industry and the continued advancement of standardized interoperability: "Our navigation solution, NODE.move, is a key component of our NODE.OS software platform, designed to offer maximum flexibility across diverse applications. It seamlessly supports various robot types, hardware components, peripheral devices, and software systems, ensuring broad compatibility and efficiency. As the demand for vendor-independent fleet managers and intralogistics platforms continues to grow, integrating solutions like SYNAOS IMP becomes essential. With our dedicated software adapter, this integration is now a standard feature within NODE.OS—providing our customers with a ready-to-use, seamless connection to fleet orchestration platforms."

Following the successful integration of the two companies, NODE Robotics is now looking forward to further collaboration with SYNAOS in the field of intralogistics. The aim is to drive seamless interoperability and intelligent fleet management. NODE Robotics reinforces its commitment to scalable, vendor-agnostic automation solutions that enhance efficiency, flexibility and operational reliability by ensuring plug-and-play compatibility with SYNAOS IMP.

For those interested in learning more about this integration and how it can optimize their automation strategy, we invite you to meet us in person at LogiMAT 2025 in Stuttgart from March 11-13. Visit SYNAOS at Stand 8B29 and NODE Robotics at Stand 8F25 to connect directly with experts and explore how NODE.OS and SYNAOS IMP can work together to enhance intralogistics operations.

About SYNAOS

SYNAOS shapes the automation and digitalization of intralogistics, optimizing how goods are made and moved in factories and logistics centers. We believe that software is the key to shaping the future of industry. We are a deep-tech scale-up based in Hanover, Germany, powered by around 100 logistics process engineers, developers, and automation experts. Our intelligent and scalable SaaS solution orchestrates material flows with mobile robots, forklifts and people inside factories and logistics centers. More specifically, the SYNAOS Intralogistics Management Platform (IMP) covers four solution scenarios: Mobile Robot Fleet Management, Forklift Guidance, Real-Time Localization, and Warehouse Execution. Our clients and partners include industry leaders such as VW, ZF Group, Schaeffler, Jungheinrich, Continental, KUKA, and SEW-Eurodrive. Visit SYNAOS for more information: www.synaos.com

About NODE Robotics

Mobile robotics should enhance operations, not complicate them. NODE Robotics provides the tools to make that vision a reality. With our scalable software platform NODE.OS, businesses can integrate and manage mobile robots with confidence, efficiency, and ease. Built on proven technologies, our platform delivers reliable navigation, precise localization, and advanced fleet management capabilities. This allows companies to streamline operations, adapt to changing needs, and grow sustainably. Designed for the challenges of today and the demands of tomorrow, NODE Robotics ensures businesses get the most out of their mobile robots. We make mobile robots easy to use. For further information and inquiries, please visit: www.node-robotics.com

