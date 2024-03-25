NODE40 and SoftLedger Announce Partnership for Digital Asset Analysis and Accounting

NODE40 and SoftLedger announce partnership to provide cutting edge digital asset analysis and accounting integration for institutions.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODE40, a leader in the economic analysis and financial reporting for digital asset activity, announced today it has jointly developed a solution with SoftLedger to fully integrate its digital asset data within the accounting services and offerings of SoftLedger.

SoftLedger is now using NODE40's newest API based offering that seamlessly integrates NODE40 processed digital asset data into accounting solutions already used by SoftLedger's clientele.

"This partnership is a win for the industry because it marries NODE40's audit-ready digital asset activity with SoftLedger's ERP integrations, such as NetSuite," said Perry Woodin, CEO and co-founder of NODE40. "NODE40 provides compliant digital asset reporting, ranging from balance sheet summaries to detailed transaction level audit trails. The partnership allows accounting professionals to consume digital asset activity using their preferred tools," Woodin added.

Ben Taylor, CEO of SoftLedger, says, "digital asset native companies use SoftLedger as the core of their accounting. Our partnership with NODE40 brings together our customers' digital asset and traditional finances under a single accounting platform, with the multi-entity, global capabilities that QuickBooks and others just don't have."

NODE40's publicly available API powers this partnership. The API is now available to other partners. More info about the NODE40 API is available here:https://docs.node40.com/.

About NODE40:

NODE40 Inc. (https://www.node40.com) specializes in providing comprehensive economic analysis and financial reporting services tailored to the unique needs of digital asset activity. Our data solutions are trusted by a diverse range of clients including public accounting firms, auditors, investment funds, high-frequency traders, and digital asset native companies. NODE40 offers invaluable insights without taking positions on accounting treatment, taxation, or regulatory compliance, prioritizing raw data analytics converted into actionable information. Our solution captures the entire lifecycles of digital assets across all use cases, including decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and centralized exchanges.

About SoftLedger:

SoftLedger (https://softledger.com) delivers streamlined accounting for small and medium enterprises. Our platform blends powerful accounting software with an API-first approach. SoftLedger caters to CFOs and controllers who have outgrown Quickbooks or Xero, and are seeking a better alternative to Sage Intacct and Oracle Netsuite. Customizable, yet easy to use, we empower finance professionals to simplify complex processes and add strategic value to their business. With over 150 connectors and rapid onboarding, new customers usually get to their first close of books on SoftLedger in 30 days. With key digital asset partnerships like Node40, SoftLedger is revolutionizing the value that finance teams deliver for digital asset businesses.

Media Contact

Aidan Yeaw, NODE40, 1 518-730-4843, [email protected], node40.com

John O'Connell, SoftLedger, 1 412-307-8467

SOURCE NODE40