Noded AI Launches AI-Driven Productivity Workspace, Re-inventing the Notes Space By Transforming Users' Notes and Tasks

Founded by Chris Port and Steve Wood, two industry veterans with a combined four decades of experience building and leading enterprise software companies, Noded secured a total of $4 million in funding led by Boldstart Ventures and with participation by Bessemer Venture Partners, 20VC, First Hand Ventures, and Stewart Butterfield and Cal Henderson, the co-founders of Slack, and Frederic Kerrest, the Co-Founder of Okta.

Enterprise employees often spend up to a quarter of their time on administrative tasks, searching for information, and updating numerous applications. This inefficiency detracts from their ability to drive customer success. Noded addresses these challenges by combining cutting-edge graph database technology with just-in-time automation and AI models. Acting as a "second brain," Noded delivers relevant information and actions in real time, eliminating the need for manual data entry and providing prioritized updates that enhance productivity.

"Having met with thousands of software customers throughout our careers, we recognize the significant challenge posed by the 25% of an employee's time spent on administrative tasks and the time spent just finding the right information to prepare for a customer discussion," said Chris Port, CEO and COO of Noded. "Noded is designed to solve this problem by bringing together information from various sources, enabling better preparation for customer meetings, and ensuring that follow-ups are captured and tracked efficiently. Think of Noded as a digital assistant, enhancing recall, collaboration, and action."

Noded's core functionality revolves around capturing an individual's notes, either directly within Noded or through their preferred apps. These notes then interact with the various systems competing for the employee's attention, creating a personal knowledge base. This enables users to access the right information at the right time, such as customer details before a meeting, and to streamline interactions with systems of record. Noded ultimately drives customer success and team alignment, helping to accelerate a deal, driving the expansion opportunity or closing a renewal.

"Our careers have been dedicated to building systems that deliver data to the right place at the right time, facilitating critical business decisions," said Steve Wood, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Noded. "We understand the complexities of this process, particularly within the Salesforce ecosystem and broader SaaS environment. Noded simplifies this by starting with the humble note, transforming it into a powerful tool for business value. The whole world of enterprise software has been built around humans describing information in a way that systems understand - we dutifully fill in the forms and update the databases. But, we're now in a place where systems can describe how they can help humans, we can remove that burden. That's why we chose notes as the interface - everybody knows how to type words into computers."

"Noded is solving one of the biggest challenges facing collaborative workers in the enterprise– boosting individual productivity amidst a sea of disconnected collaboration tools and platforms," said Shomik Ghosh, Partner, Boldstart Ventures. "We're thrilled to lead their initial fundraise and work with their leadership team to advance AI-driven individual productivity and deliver greater value to enterprise organizations."

Noded is an individual productivity platform that is reinventing how people work with enterprise software. It provides a seamless experience for individual employees that adds automation and intelligence across a user's many systems to better coordinate priorities and drive action. Noded does not ask people to change behaviors, just take notes. Noded was founded by industry veterans Chris Port, former COO of Boomi and GM at Dell Software, and serial entrepreneur Steve Wood, who built technology companies that exited to Salesforce and Dell. Wood has also worked as a senior executive at Salesforce and Slack, and was Chief Product Officer at Boomi.

