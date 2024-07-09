Noe Valley Eatery Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with New Outdoor Seating Option

"We are incredibly grateful to the Noe Valley community for embracing us wholeheartedly in our opening year," said Rafael Da Silva, Memento SF's Owner. "The parklet is our way of giving back and creating an even more memorable dining experience for our guests in this dog-friendly neighborhood." Post this

Located at 1305 Castro St. San Francisco CA, Memento SF has become renowned for its New American eclectic menu, offering a fusion of flavors that reflect the vibrant spirit of San Francisco. Since opening its doors a year ago, the restaurant has quickly become a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike, known not only for its exceptional cuisine but also for its warm hospitality and inviting atmosphere.

The addition of the parklet represents a significant milestone in Memento SF's journey, enhancing its capacity to serve guests in a comfortable and socially engaging environment. Designed to blend seamlessly with the neighborhood's charm, the parklet invites diners to enjoy Memento SF 's culinary creations amidst the bustling energy of Noe Valley.

The parklet's design mirrors Memento SF's commitment to their elegant and inviting aesthetic harmony, featuring some greenery with an artistic twist. Whether for a leisurely brunch or a cozy dinner, the parklet promises to be a cherished gathering spot for patrons to savor Memento SF's culinary delights.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary and the opening of the parklet, Memento SF will be hosting a special event on Friday 7/12/24 offering a complimentary dessert with dinner. They will also have live music from 6-9 pm. The event aims to thank the community for their support and to introduce new visitors to the unique experience Memento SF offers.

For more information about Memento SF and its one-year anniversary celebration, please visit www.mementosf.com or contact us at 415-829-3099 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Suhair Nimri, Memento SF, 1 415-829-3099, [email protected], https://mementosf.com/

