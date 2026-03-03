Nofar USA Closes 1GW of Solar Assets from Pine Gate Renewables

The success of this closing is owed to our top quality management team in the US, our excellent access to capital markets, and to the group's strong balance sheet. Post this

The acquired portfolio includes operating and development‑stage utility-scale solar projects across multiple states, including Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina, strengthening Nofar USA's long‑term strategic position in the U.S. power market.

The assets are at various stages, including 650 MWdc currently in operation, 100 MWdc is in advanced construction, and 225 MWdc is in an early construction stage.

"The success of this closing is owed to our top‑quality management team in the US, our excellent access to capital markets, and to the group's strong balance sheet," said Allon Raveh, Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA. "These were the basis to successfully make the acquisition and financing of 1GW of solar assets possible within two months. This transaction proves how committed and determined we are in becoming a significant participant in the U.S and we are already working on the next opportunities."

Acquisition financing of $255 million was provided by Hapoalim Bank, one of the largest banks in Israel with a balance sheet of over $200 billion.

These assets contribute to Nofar USA's existing portfolio, which now accumulates to 2.3 GWdc of solar assets (operational and under development) and 1.5 GWh of storage assets (under development).

With this closing, Nofar USA continues its growth strategy, leveraging its financial capacity, operational expertise, and disciplined investment approach to meet the growing power demand and transition to clean energy across key US markets.

Clifford Chance acted as legal advisors, and BNP Paribas acted as exclusive financial advisor to Nofar USA on this transaction.

About Nofar

Nofar Energy is a global renewable energy independent power producer active in Israel, Europe, and the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates solar and battery storage projects across multiple markets and is publicly listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately $2 billion.

Nofar USA serves as the company's U.S. platform and has focused on building a diversified portfolio across regulated and deregulated power markets through a combination of organic development and acquisitions.

Media Contact

Nick Centera, Nofar USA LLC, 1 6197505712, [email protected], https://nofarusa.com/

SOURCE Nofar USA LLC