Noise Barriers Launches the QuietSwing® Alexis™ Door with Patented Concealed Hinge Design

"This innovative door system marks a significant leap in noise control solutions, combining cutting-edge design, impeccable aesthetics, and unparalleled acoustic performance," said John Finnegan, Director of Noise Barriers. "This exemplifies true innovation in the noise control market, setting a higher standard for acoustic doors and meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Factory-installed hardware, seals, and hinges, along with factory glazing for doors with vision panels, streamline installation. Its split-frame assembly facilitates retrofitting into existing openings, offering flexibility and convenience.

Optional features like a wood veneer finish, impact-resistant coating, or an offset metal frame concealed by millwork further enhance customization possibilities. Additionally, shipping in one piece simplifies installation, saving time and effort.

With manufacturing in-house, Noise Barriers ensures tighter quality control and quicker turnaround times in production, further solidifying its commitment to delivering superior noise control solutions to its clientele.

About Noise Barriers

Noise Barriers is a leading manufacturer of acoustical sound control products for the noise and vibration control industry. The NB product family currently includes architectural doors, industrial doors, windows, barrier systems, absorption panels, complete enclosure systems, and specialty products.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Adam Hritzak, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 6149467916, [email protected], https://www.noisebarriers.com/

SOURCE Noise Barriers