Nok Recommerce Appoints Randy Ray as Chief Revenue Officer; Thomas Wales Joins to Lead Operations

Nok Recommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nok Recommerce, a leading provider of sustainable recommerce solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Randy Ray (LinkedIn) joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while Thomas Wales (LinkedIn) will head the company's operations.

In his new role, Randy will drive Nok Recommerce's revenue strategy, build and lead global sales teams, and cultivate strategic partnerships. His extensive background in enterprise sales, digital transformation, and channel development will help expand the company's market reach and deepen customer relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy to our leadership team," said Bobby Wann, CEO of Nok Recommerce. "He is a proven leader whose expertise in scaling revenue and forging powerful customer partnerships will be instrumental in propelling us into our next phase of growth."

Thomas Wales, who now leads operations at Nok Recommerce, brings strong operational acumen and a track record of improving efficiency in fast-paced technology environments. His appointment complements Randy's commercial leadership, ensuring Nok Recommerce remains well-positioned to deliver world-class recommerce solutions to businesses worldwide.

"I am honored to join Nok Recommerce as CRO," said Randy Ray. "Our mission to extend product lifecycles and reduce waste through recommerce solutions is not only timely, but essential. I look forward to working alongside Thomas and the rest of the team to drive sustainable growth and value for our customers."

About Nok Recommerce (LinkedIn):

Nok Recommerce is dedicated to transforming the circular economy through innovative recommerce platforms that reduce waste and extend product lifecycles. With a firm commitment to sustainability, Nok Recommerce partners with organizations worldwide to help them adopt eco-friendly solutions that meet evolving consumer demands.

