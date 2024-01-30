Nola Capital Corporation Announces Results of Bioenergy and Waste-to-Energy Survey

U.S. bioenergy and waste-to-energy companies are finding it difficult to source adequate financing according to a new study released by Nola Capital Corporation. Post this

* 68 percent of the bioenergy and waste-to-energy companies in the survey said their financing needs were for expansion or acquisition and their current operations are profitable.

* 79 percent of all respondents said they were optimistic that the need for bioenergy waste-to-energy projects will continue to be strong in the future.

* 56 percent of all respondents predicted at least a modest slowing of the nation's economy within the next 12 to months.

* 21 percent predicted a substantial slowing of the nation's economy.

* 61 percent of the bioenergy and waste-to-energy companies surveyed said they had at least one failed funding attempt over the past two years.

* 46 percent of the lenders/investors surveyed said they had closed at least one bioenergy or waste-to-energy funding in the past year.

* 12 percent of bioenergy and waste-to-energy companies surveyed said they had received funding from more than one source over the past year.

* 71 percent of lenders/investors said their primary obstacle to funding projects was insufficient cash equity in the projects. Also mentioned were environmental permitting issues and projects' engineering/intended technology.

"There is an incredible amount of money looking for a good place to be employed in the bioenergy and waste to energy industries", added Housholder. "If someone has adequate equity in their deal, a strong Power Purchase Agreement or Offtake Agreement and a sound management team they need to go ahead and make the effort to get funded but many people are making the mistake of looking for funding in places it was located in the past. Times have changed. They need to look at the alternatives that are available for high quality projects. Getting the right people talking to each other is more important now that it has ever been in the past. This nation needs healthy bioenergy and waste to energy companies."

