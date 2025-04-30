Noma Therapy Launches With $4.25 Million in Funding to Transform Mental Health Care with Insurance-Covered Ketamine Treatment

Today we're taking a significant step forward in our journey to transform the way mental health care is delivered Post this

"Today we're taking a significant step forward in our journey to transform the way mental health care is delivered," said Dr. Andrea Auxier, CEO and Founder of Noma Therapy. "The demand for accessible, insurance-covered ketamine-assisted psychotherapy is clear. We're not only uniquely positioned to deliver this impactful solution to patients who have been underserved by traditional treatments, but also to act as a trusted partner for therapists who want to make this kind of collaborative treatment accessible for their patients."

Expanding Access to Innovative Mental Health Care

Noma stands out as the first national ketamine-assisted psychotherapy provider to be in-network with major commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and TriWest, which serves veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families. Since the majority of treatment costs are covered by insurance, patients pay significantly less than they would at clinics or through providers that don't accept insurance — compared to hundreds or even thousands of dollars at traditional ketamine clinics.

Noma's virtual, time-bound protocol includes medication management, low-dose ketamine sessions, and bi-weekly psychotherapy, all delivered by licensed therapists, psychiatrists and trained guides through a secure telehealth platform. Unlike other providers, Noma requires mandatory therapy and medical oversight as part of its structured program.

Originally launched as a direct-to-consumer offering in Colorado, Noma has expanded into business-to-business partnerships and collaborates with a growing referral network that includes therapy platforms and aggregators, hospital systems, primary care providers, and independent psychiatric practitioners – without platform or partnership fees that are typical for the industry.

Noma Therapy is transforming mental health care through its innovative ketamine-assisted psychotherapy program. By combining evidence-based therapy with carefully managed ketamine treatment, Noma provides a comprehensive approach to treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit https://www.nomatherapy.com/.

