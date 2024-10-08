Nomada Hotel Group Taps Tripleseat for Hotels to Heighten Group Sales and Streamline Event Management

Tripleseat for Hotels is thrilled to onboard Nomada Hotel Group, a dynamic hospitality design and management company with five boutique hotels and three restaurants along California's scenic Central Coast.
CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat for Hotels, the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform for hotels, is thrilled to onboard Nomada Hotel Group, a dynamic hospitality design and management company with five boutique hotels and three restaurants located along California's scenic Central Coast. Nomada is rooted in sincerity by authentically repurposing historical spaces brought to life in collaboration with local artisans and creatives.
Tripleseat for Hotels was selected to bolster operations and communications across multiple departments within Nomada's stunning collection of five boutique hotels, including River Lodge and Farmhouse in Las Robles, Hotel Ynez in Solvang, Skyview Motel in Los Alamos and Granda Hotel & Bistro in San Luis Obispo. The all-in-one platform helps group sales increase leads and streamline the booking process with client-friendly features like E-Signatures and
Live Document link sharing.
"We were seeking a solution to help connect communications among departments from group sales to executives, said Matt Wright, Nomada, Director of Hotel Revenue. "Tripleseat was able to do that and much more. The easy-to-use automation simplifies workflow, and the reporting capabilities help track efficiency making everything run more smoothly."
From group sales, reservations, food and beverage, and executive leadership, Tripleseat for Hotels helps teams make real-time booking changes in one easy-to-navigate platform. The cloud-based solution also offers dynamic reporting tools to assess business performance that can increase revenue through data-driven decision-making, keeping business on track and moving forward.
"We're excited to welcome Nomada Hospitality Group to our family of Tripleseat for Hotel customers," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "They'll find the platform's many automated capabilities and user-friendly communication features essential to the success of their growing business."
Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.
