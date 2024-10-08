Nomada Hotel Group Taps Tripleseat for Hotels to Heighten Group Sales and Streamline Event Management

"Nomada will find the platform's many automated capabilities and user-friendly communication features essential to the success of their growing business," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

"We were seeking a solution to help connect communications among departments from group sales to executives, said Matt Wright, Nomada, Director of Hotel Revenue. "Tripleseat was able to do that and much more. The easy-to-use automation simplifies workflow, and the reporting capabilities help track efficiency making everything run more smoothly."

From group sales, reservations, food and beverage, and executive leadership, Tripleseat for Hotels helps teams make real-time booking changes in one easy-to-navigate platform. The cloud-based solution also offers dynamic reporting tools to assess business performance that can increase revenue through data-driven decision-making, keeping business on track and moving forward.

"We're excited to welcome Nomada Hospitality Group to our family of Tripleseat for Hotel customers," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "They'll find the platform's many automated capabilities and user-friendly communication features essential to the success of their growing business."

