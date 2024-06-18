Nomadix Adds Payments Solution to its Wi-Fi MDU Portfolio

Solves Payments Challenge in Multifamily Market, Demonstrating at NAA Apartmentalize
PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced the general availability of a payment gateway solution for its MDU Portal, solving the payment processing challenge not readily available in the market. The new module integrates with the brandable Nomadix MDU Portal and allows operators to define costs and due dates for internet services billing plans and other property charges, as well as process payments for these charges. Nomadix will demonstrate the solution at NAA Apartmentalize, June 19-21, 2024, in booth #1037.
"Wi-Fi is a critical component for multifamily properties, and our new payment solution is already providing value to properties, residents and our partners," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "Leveraging industry proven payment processing platforms, our developers built this highly requested technology to enable easy and seamless collection of payments, while at the same time, allowing residents to upgrade and control their internet services, all features that most competitive offerings in the market don't offer."
"Our mission is to keep humans connected to what is most important to them, using innovative technology that increases the value and attractiveness of the communities we serve, and Nomadix has created an MDU Wi-Fi solution with embedded payments that does just that," said Matt Tyre, vice president of sales at Spot On Networks. "Our first community to implement the Nomadix payments solution is a modern high-rise property in Manhattan, and it's been well-received, with better payment options for tenants and increased monthly revenue for property owners."
The Nomadix Payment Gateway for MDU Portal is now available and installed in customer sites. The solution further expands the MDU portfolio that includes Wi-Fi networking technology (i.e., wireless switches, access points and controllers), internet gateways and bandwidth management, Passpoint authentication, captive portals, and employee panic buttons. For more information, visit Nomadix.com/multi-tenant/.
Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
