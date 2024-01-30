Nomadix Appoints Trusted Advisor and Multifamily Technology Executive Sandy Jack

"I'm excited to join Nomadix, a company making major strides in complementary markets to its leadership in hospitality," Post this

"I'm excited to join Nomadix, a company making major strides in complementary markets to its leadership in hospitality," said Sandy Jack. "My mission is to empower my partners, peers, and the MDU community with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive and dynamic multifamily market, continuing to build momentum and value through innovation and education."

Sandy Jack previously held leadership roles at Ruckus Networks and Commscope. She remains at the forefront of the Managed Wi-Fi movement and is well regarded by industry peers and partners.

About Nomadix

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

