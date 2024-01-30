Nomadix Appoints Trusted Advisor and Multifamily Technology Executive Sandy Jack

Supports Company's Significant Growth in MDU/MTU Market
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced the appointment of Sandy Jack as director of strategic relations - multi-dwelling. A trusted advisor and partner to MDU properties, management companies and brands, Sandy Jack joins the company to increase its footprint in the MDU/MTU market, which provided 61% year-over-year growth to Nomadix in 2023, through its portfolio of on-property and cloud management technologies.
"Sandy Jack has a unique talent for translating technical concepts into business outcomes, and she brings a proven track record of exceeding growth targets, delivering innovative solutions and influencing key decision makers," said Mike Womack, vice president of partner sales – the Americas at Nomadix. "As we continue growing our MDU/MTU portfolio and market share, Sandy Jack will play a pivotal role in helping Nomadix bring connected experiences to life for our partners and customers, as well as for the communities they serve."
"I'm excited to join Nomadix, a company making major strides in complementary markets to its leadership in hospitality," said Sandy Jack. "My mission is to empower my partners, peers, and the MDU community with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive and dynamic multifamily market, continuing to build momentum and value through innovation and education."
Sandy Jack previously held leadership roles at Ruckus Networks and Commscope. She remains at the forefront of the Managed Wi-Fi movement and is well regarded by industry peers and partners.
About Nomadix
Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
Media Contact
Barbara Worcester, Nomadix, 4409305770, [email protected], http://www.nomadix.com
