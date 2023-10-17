Nomadix Brings Connected Experiences to Life for Student Housing Communities

"Simplified onboarding and management of Wi-Fi creates better experiences for resident services, while also driving student satisfaction." Tweet this

"Simplified onboarding and management of Wi-Fi creates better experiences for resident services, while also driving student satisfaction. Student housing property owners quickly realize the benefits of the technology investment as it adds recurring revenue and increases property values," said Mike Womack, vice president of partner sales - the Americas at Nomadix.

New Technology Solution Showcase:

Nomadix MDU Portal for Student Housing: An all-in-one white label managed Wi-Fi solution that enables service providers to offer instant and secure connectivity for residents, staff and visitors. It offers simple bulk onboarding and offboarding with auto-generated email instructions to each student resident.

Property Management Systems Integrations: Nomadix Managed Wi-Fi integrates with industry-leading property management systems, including Entrata and RealPage.

Nomadix Networks: A portfolio of internet gateways, wireless access points, controllers and LAN switches at an unbeatable performance-to-price ratio. The Nomadix WLAN Cloud Controller and robust Cloud Monitor enable efficiencies of using a single source manufacturer for the entire Wi-Fi solution.

Alerts: Our innovative 2-in-1 solution is designed for both workplace safety and Wi-Fi analysis, for lone workers around the property. It features a panic button with real-time location updates and fall detection, and it can measure Wi-Fi quality to detect potential issues.

For more information, visit nomadix.com/multi-tenant/.

About Nomadix

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

