Nomadix Earns Patent for Enhancing Passpoint (Hotspot 2.0) with Loyalty Program Integrations

"Nomadix has a long history of innovation including the invention of the visitor-based network and creation of the first captive portal," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "This latest patent is of similar importance in the next generation of secure authentication and shows our team's continued commitment to creating technology that provides personalized connectivity and digital engagement opportunities for our customers in hospitality, multi-tenant, retail and beyond."

The patent, part of Nomadix's growing network management portfolio, is based on an application filed in February 2020 by inventor Vadim Olshansky. For more information, visit the USPTO website.

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

