Nomadix Expands Footprint into MDU/Multifamily Housing Market

"Our 'better together' approach enables MDU properties to bring connected experiences to life. Our vertical-focus product development has been well-received by partners and customers to address their unique requirements," said Vadim Olshansky, CTO of Nomadix Networks at Nomadix. "We are thrilled to release our latest enhancements: a payment collection facility, continued work on integrations with third-party applications and a low density 8-port PoE LAN switch at this year's NMHC OPTECH."

New additions to the Nomadix multi-tenant portfolio:

MDU Portal Enhancements: The all-in-one white-labeled managed Wi-Fi solution enables service providers to offer instant and secure connectivity for residents, staff and visitors. It offers simple bulk user onboarding and offboarding with the option for auto-generated email instructions sent to each resident.

Building on the success of its purpose-designed platform, Nomadix is announcing the release of the capability to collect payments on behalf of operators who don't have this option in-house. In addition, some of the existing connectors to property management software are being enhanced, while new ones will soon join the long list of available integrations with industry-leading packages including Entrata and RealPage.

Nomadix Networks Enhancements: A portfolio of internet gateways, wireless access points, controllers and LAN switches at an unbeatable performance-to-price ratio, Nomadix Networks, combined with the MDU Portal, delivers connectivity to residents, staff and all IoT devices across the estate, along with the ability to manage all of this via the portal. Following the recent launch of a comprehensive cloud controller and monitoring solution, the product line now includes a new 8-port PoE LAN switch to better address in-room, low-density requirements.

Alerts: Our innovative 2-in-1 solution is designed for both workplace safety and Wi-Fi analysis, for lone workers around the property. It features a panic button with real-time location updates and fall detection, and it can measure Wi-Fi quality to detect potential issues.

The company will showcase its suite of MTU/MDU solutions at NMHC OPTECH, November 1-3, 2023, in booth #801. For more information, visit nomadix.com/multi-tenant/.

About Nomadix

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contact

Barbara Worcester, Nomadix, 4409305770, [email protected], http://www.nomadix.com

