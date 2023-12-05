Nomadix Expands Hotel TV Casting with New Version of Google Chromecast

Solution Addresses Industry Changes from Google and Netflix without Disruption or Unnecessary Upgrades
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced the expansion of its TV Casting solution. The hospitality industry has been facing two major TV Casting challenges: the end of sale for Chromecast v3 and the Netflix account-sharing policy changes. Nomadix solved both with its latest release, making it simple for guests to enjoy their own shows, including Netflix, on its hospitality-focused Nomadix Casting platform.
Customizable to align with each hotel's brand and with multilingual support, Nomadix Casting enables guests to quickly pair their devices with the in-room TV. No downloads are needed on user devices, and there's no need to enter usernames with the remote or share passwords with the hotel. Thousands of apps are supported. Unlike mirrored casting solutions, once streaming starts, the process is offloaded to the casting server, which allows guests to use their iOS or Android devices without interrupting the streaming.
"Guests prefer to watch their own content while traveling, and our team has worked tirelessly to create a simple and secure platform to provide a full-featured TV Casting solution for hotels," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "Nomadix Casting was originally introduced in 2020 and has been well-received by global hotel customers. Despite industry disruptions, we are excited to bring new in-room experiences to life with the expansion of the Nomadix Casting platform."
Nomadix Casting now supports Chromecast for Google TV (Chromecast v4) and will also continue to support Chromecast v3 devices. This will also allow current customers to use Chromecast for Google TV for new expansions while still utilizing previously purchased Chromecast v3 devices without the need to upgrade or replace. The expanded solution will be available this month. For more information, visit: https://nomadix.com/nomadix-casting/.
About Nomadix
Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
