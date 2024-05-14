Nomadix Expands into State, Local, Education (SLED) Vertical with Wireless Technology Portfolio

With unparalleled reliability, security, and customizable features, Nomadix stands out as the premier provider of wireless solutions in SLED markets," said Holly Davis, CEO at Komplement and a recognized leader in SLED sales and marketing, as well as an E-Rate and public sector expert. Post this

"Nomadix provides a comprehensive end-to-end, single-source Wi-Fi solution of both software and hardware - coupled with our market leading range of internet gateways powered by patented technology that's been mastered for over 25 years in the hospitality and multifamily markets and is now available for SLED," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer at Nomadix. "Our commitment to the SLED sector is also evidenced by our immediate focus and adherence to the sector's acceptable and required purchasing vehicles."

"Nomadix wireless solutions are the clear choice for schools and government agencies seeking top-tier connectivity. With unparalleled reliability, security, and customizable features that can be tailored to fit the specific requirements of each organization, Nomadix stands out as the premier provider of wireless solutions in SLED markets," said Holly Davis, chief executive officer at Komplement and a recognized leader in SLED sales and marketing, as well as an E-Rate and public sector expert.

Broadband/wireless connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud services and legacy modernization top CIO's priorities list for 2024, according to NASCIO, and Nomadix is positioned to address these digital upgrades and serve diverse SLED environments. The Nomadix portfolio includes: Wi-Fi networking technology (i.e., wireless switches, access points and controllers), internet gateways and bandwidth management, Passpoint authentication, captive portals, cloud telephony and employee panic buttons. The solutions offer robust security measures and protocols to protect sensitive data.

Nomadix Networks aligns to government standards and compliance, and it's available through government funding programs, such as American Rescue Plan and E-Rate. Nomadix and its partners understand these program complexities and how to maximize its benefits for technology deployments.

For more information, visit Nomadix.com/SLED.

About Nomadix

Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contact

Aubrey Coggins, Nomadix, 818-575-2565, [email protected], https://nomadix.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Nomadix