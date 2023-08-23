Nomadix Hospitality Leader Mike Gray Named to HTNG Vendor Advisory Council

Serving AHLA, Hotel Community to Address Technology Advancements Through Third Council Term
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced its Global Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mike Gray, has been re-elected for a third term to the HTNG Vendor Advisory Council. This leadership group is an important link between the vendor community, hoteliers and AHLA, as they tackle critical technology needs and shape priorities for the hospitality industry. Nomadix supports the efforts of this council and Gray's continued dedication to the industry.
The HTNG Vendor Advisory Council (VAC) represents the collective interests of technology vendors supporting the hospitality industry, focusing efforts on unlocking global business potential. The council strives to surface thought leaders, elevate workgroup outcomes, increase awareness of AHLA initiatives, strengthen Allied membership engagement and educate the hotelier community on industry-wide technology initiatives.
"We could not be more pleased to welcome Mike Gray for another term on HTNG's Vendor Advisory Council," said AHLA CTO Michael Blake. "Mike holds a wealth of knowledge and experience that has helped direct technology advancement in our industry, and he continues to provide sound direction to help us move hospitality forward."
"I'm honored to have been re-elected to the HTNG Vendor Advisory Council by my peers and AHLA leadership. Having served on the council for the past six years, I'm excited to continue the important discussions and leading initiatives that improve hotel efficiencies, safety, profitability and technology for a stronger future," said Mike Gray, global vice president of strategic partnerships at Nomadix.
About Nomadix
Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
