Nomadix Hospitality Leader Mike Gray Named to HTNG Vendor Advisory Council

"I'm honored to have been re-elected to the HTNG Vendor Advisory Council by my peers and AHLA leadership. Having served on the council for the past six years, I'm excited to continue the important discussions and leading initiatives that improve hotel efficiencies, safety, profitability and technology for a stronger future," said Mike Gray, global vice president of strategic partnerships at Nomadix.

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

