Nomadix Showcases its Cloud, Software and Networking Technology Suite at HITEC Charlotte

"We're thrilled to be meeting with customers, partners and colleagues at HITEC Charlotte," said Speleos Dravillas, CRO at Nomadix. "This year our theme is 'Nomadix can take you further' with more solutions, vertical markets and revenue opportunities than in the history of the company."

Nomadix continues to enhance its position as the trusted single-source manufacturer of complete cloud, software and hardware Wi-Fi solutions. The latest technology enhancements include:

Cloud Monitor & Controller for Nomadix Networks: Nomadix enables IT teams or MSPs to centrally manage all LAN and WLAN equipment, configuration, security, alarms and in-depth analytics.

TV Casting Support for Chromecast v4 and Netflix: Responding to the two latest critical TV casting challenges in the hospitality sector, we now support Google TV (Chromecast v4), as well as the ability to continue using Netflix in a hotel in spite of their updated account sharing policy. The purpose-built hospitality solution enables guests to watch their own content through a branded, user-friendly and secure in-room entertainment experience. Effortlessly connect smartphones or tablets to televisions and enjoy media from over 2,000 apps, without leaving personal credentials behind.

Cloud Telephony Solution: A disruptively priced telephony solution for the hospitality market, offered as a feature on the Nomadix suite of internet gateways and designed for properties of all sizes, now has an advanced wake-up feature desired by full service and 5-star hotels.

Payments Processing: For the segment of Aparthotels, private branded residences and long-stay properties that are gaining popularity with the brands, Nomadix will be demonstrating the recently announced capability to collect credit card payments instantly on behalf of operators who don't have this option in-house.

Security Enhancements: As part of the company's internet gateway portfolio, the company recently announced security enhancements for its built-in firewall with any-to-any policy-based routing capabilities, which includes separate configurations for guest and staff traffic. Combined with granular VLAN creation, advanced Syslogs for monitoring, and interface flexibility, it gives properties the option to leverage Nomadix's technology without adding separate routers and firewalls.

Nomadix Cloud Updates: A single-pane-of-glass platform provides partners and property managers enhanced visibility, intelligence, management and monitoring capabilities for Nomadix solutions at no additional cost. Enhancements include bulk gateway provisioning, added custom filters and support for multi-organization management.

For more information and live demonstrations, visit booth #1445 at HITEC Charlotte or visit https://nomadix.com/hospitality/.

About Nomadix

Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

