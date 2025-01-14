Nomadix Showcases Wi-Fi Classroom Connectivity Solutions at Future of Education Technology Conference

"Nomadix is committed to K-12 schools to improve the Wi-Fi infrastructure needed to support staff and students in this age of interactive e-learning," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer at Nomadix. Post this

Additionally, Nomadix will host a session, titled "Master of Funds: Unlock the Secret to Supercharging Your School with E-Rate and Beyond" on January 16, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET. E-Rate expert Holly Davis will share how schools have access to a large amount of government funding, but most of it goes underutilized - including E-Rate, grants and other programs designed to upgrade a school's technology and infrastructure. Her talk will help schools maximize these funding opportunities to launch schools into the future and transform the learning experience.

For more information on Nomadix and its offerings for K-12 Education, visit https://nomadix.com/sled/.

About Nomadix

Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

