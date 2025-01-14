Nomadix Showcases Wi-Fi Classroom Connectivity Solutions at Future of Education Technology Conference

Hosting Education Session to Help K-12 Schools Unlock Key Funding
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced it will showcase its Wi-Fi classroom connectivity solutions at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC). Nomadix is committed to the State, Local and Education (SLED) market, focusing heavily on K-12 schools and helping bridge the digital divide by enabling secure, reliable Wi-Fi networks. The company will also host an education session to help schools unlock key funding, and will demonstrate its broad portfolio of Wi-Fi infrastructure, cloud telephony, energy management, and safety solutions on January 14-17, 2025 in booth #1377.
"Nomadix is committed to K-12 schools to improve the Wi-Fi infrastructure needed to support staff and students in this age of interactive e-learning," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer at Nomadix. "With E-Rate eligible products for the classroom, we empower students and staff with the tools they need to succeed —all within a school's budget. We are excited to showcase our suite of solutions at FETC as a Platinum sponsor."
Additionally, Nomadix will host a session, titled "Master of Funds: Unlock the Secret to Supercharging Your School with E-Rate and Beyond" on January 16, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET. E-Rate expert Holly Davis will share how schools have access to a large amount of government funding, but most of it goes underutilized - including E-Rate, grants and other programs designed to upgrade a school's technology and infrastructure. Her talk will help schools maximize these funding opportunities to launch schools into the future and transform the learning experience.
About Nomadix
Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
