Nominations are Open for Inman's Expanded 2024 Real Estate Awards Program

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Inman's 2024 real estate awards program, a testament to our commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation in the real estate industry," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "We have always strived to spotlight the most deserving individuals and companies across various facets of the real estate landscape. With the introduction of the Future Leaders in Real Estate and Inman AI Awards, we are excited to cast a spotlight on emerging talents and advancements in artificial intelligence that are shaping the future of real estate."

In addition, Paquette adds, "We encourage all those making impactful contributions to apply and join us in acknowledging the best and brightest in real estate."

All awards are determined at the sole discretion of the Inman team, although public nominations are open for the Future Leaders in Real Estate, Inman Innovator Awards, Golden I Awards, and Inman AI Awards. All individuals and companies doing innovative work they believe worthy of recognition are encouraged to apply.

The first set of awards for 2024, the second annual Inman Power Players, will be announced on January 25 and will include two new distinctions – New York Power Brokers and MLS Reinvented.

From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the real estate industry. Here's the complete expanded lineup for 2024:

Power Players – pays tribute to the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. New for 2024, Inman will highlight New York Power Brokers and MLS Reinvented. Announced January 25, 2024 at Inman Connect in New York City.

Marketing All-Stars – a nod to the most effective and boundary-pushing real estate marketers who are driving success and impact. Announced March 2024.

New for 2024: Future Leaders in Real Estate – spotlighting industry achievers under the age of 40 and announced April 2024 at Connect Miami. Public nominations are now open in six categories:

Agents, teams and brokers

Marketing and sales

Founders/entrepreneurs

Mortgage and finance

Technology/data

Advocate for change

Best of Finance – a celebration of the best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space. Announced May 2024.

Golden I Club – the highest distinction in luxury real estate honors the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service. Public nominations are now open. Winners announced at Luxury Connect in July 2024.

Inman Innovators – recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the real estate industry by turning their big ideas into reality. Public nominations are now open. Winners announced August 2024 at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

New for 2024: Inman AI Awards – honoring companies that are leveraging advances in artificial intelligence to change the game for the real estate industry, as well as home buyers and sellers. Public nominations in six categories are now open. Winners announced October 2024 at Connect Austin.

Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old)

Best use of AI by an agent or team

Best use of AI by a brokerage

Best AI-powered (real estate) platforms

Best use of AI in (real estate) marketing

Most innovative use of AI (by established proptech companies)

Best of Proptech – spotlights the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential real estate landscape. Announced November 2024.

The complete list of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

