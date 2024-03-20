Nominations Open for Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards

Innovations that connect pets and people can come from all corners of society. Post this

"PetSmart Charities is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "These awards help highlight and share innovations that benefit people and pets everywhere, and we look forward to celebrating those that are doing wonderful work to advance the human-animal bond."

The submission deadline for award nominations is May 20, 2024. To submit a nomination, please visit http://www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards. Nominations can be submitted in four award categories:

Pet-Inclusive Culture: Recognizes companies, organizations, or institutions creating a pet inclusive culture within communities, groups and/or workplaces.

Public Service: Recognizes organizations with impactful programs to protect and strengthen the human-animal bond in their communities.





Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure: Recognizes companies, organizations, or institutions purposefully developing technology, transportation, architecture, policies or environments to safeguard and strengthen the human-animal bond.





Media: Recognizes an individual, media outlet or creative content that positively educates people about and illuminates key aspects of the human-animal bond.

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted online at http://www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards. Award winners will be selected at the discretion of an expert committee of pet care leaders. The deadline for submission is May 20, 2024. Winners will be announced at the annual SuperZoo convention taking place in Las Vegas this August.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; informs the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

