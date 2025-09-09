Nomix Group Launches to Solve the Modern Challenges of Performance Marketing and the Future of AI Shopping

Nomix Group represents a new, integrated approach that enables brands to excel across diverse channels while utilizing a robust monetization infrastructure. Post this

"Marketers today are confronted with an overwhelming array of responsibilities, with new multi-billion-dollar channels like AI emerging almost overnight," said Jeavons. "To navigate this reality, Nomix Group represents a new, integrated approach that enables brands to excel across diverse channels while utilizing a robust monetization infrastructure for efficiency in demand, delivery and performance pricing at scale."

The challenges facing marketers have never been more pronounced, as CMOs, brand managers and their agencies continue to grapple with the complexities of managing multiple fragmented channels. Attribution issues and the growing influence of AI-driven solutions complicate their efforts further. The rise of social shopping like TikTok Shop illustrates how influencer marketing can profoundly impact purchase decisions, further complicating the media mix. Under these conditions, the traditional strategy of simply directing traffic to a website is no longer sufficient. Brands face heightened expectations, with each channel requiring specialized expertise and resource allocation. This fragmentation leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities, leaving many marketing professionals struggling to keep up with changing consumer behaviors.

Nomix Group is structured to provide specialized support to address these challenges through its four divisions:

Shopnomix - Led by SVP Mark Grimshaw, Shopnomix is focused on performance monetization technology, providing brands and publishers with cost-per-action (CPA) solutions to optimize audience engagement effectively.

Appnomix - Under CEO Ian Newfeld , Appnomix centers on enhancing consumer shopping experiences within mobile applications, helping users discover the best prices and discounts while offering app publishers avenues to increase revenue and retention without disrupting user engagement.

, Appnomix centers on enhancing consumer shopping experiences within mobile applications, helping users discover the best prices and discounts while offering app publishers avenues to increase revenue and retention without disrupting user engagement. Fanomix - Directed by CEO Peter Dani , Fanomix specializes in AI-generated video and user-generated content (UGC) production, enabling brands and creators to efficiently produce scalable and authentic video assets that resonate with consumers. UGC.TODAY, founded by Dani, continues to serve the creator community as a core offering.

, Fanomix specializes in AI-generated video and user-generated content (UGC) production, enabling brands and creators to efficiently produce scalable and authentic video assets that resonate with consumers. UGC.TODAY, founded by Dani, continues to serve the creator community as a core offering. Pronomix - Led by CEO Blake Fayling , Pronomix operates as Nomix Group's programmatic advertising arm, focusing on customer acquisition through AI-driven bidding solutions on CPM, CPC and CPA models to ensure brands reach their audiences effectively.

, Pronomix operates as Nomix Group's programmatic advertising arm, focusing on customer acquisition through AI-driven bidding solutions on CPM, CPC and CPA models to ensure brands reach their audiences effectively. Creatornomix - Creatornomix serves as a strategic distribution channel for influencers and creators, enabling them to amplify their presence and generate incremental revenue from sponsorship and brand engagement deals.

The divisions within Nomix Group operate on a unified infrastructure that provides them with a comprehensive corpus of performance data and brand offers. This integrated approach equips each division to provide specialized services within its sector while allowing brands to capitalize on holistic strategies to enhance their overall marketing efforts. As the company prepares for the expected explosion in shopping across all channels, Nomix Group is strategically positioned to capitalize on the future of commerce, particularly in the area of activating shopping feeds in conversational AI.

"By aligning our divisions with the specific needs of various marketing disciplines, we simplify the process for brands, enabling them to leverage their resources effectively and achieve meaningful results through a unified infrastructure and monetization engine," Jeavons added.

Nomix Group invites brands, agencies and distribution partners, including content creators, publishers and mobile app developers, to join this evolution in performance marketing. By offering a purely performance-based platform that addresses the unique requirements of each channel, Nomix Group aims to redefine the future of commerce, equipping its partners with the tools necessary for sustained success.

About Nomix Group

Nomix Group is a dynamic holding company committed to transforming performance marketing and commerce through innovative, data-driven solutions across mobile applications, user-generated content and innovative digital advertising placement options that deliver incremental growth outside of paid search and affiliate marketing. By leveraging specialized expertise within its five divisions -- Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix -- Nomix Group empowers brands to navigate the complexities of modern marketing and capitalize on emerging opportunities in AI and social shopping. With a focus on performance-based models and a comprehensive shared infrastructure, Nomix Group equips marketers with the tools necessary to enhance engagement, optimize results, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more information, visit nomix.group.

