Non-Alcoholic Trailblazer H2OPS Hop Water Goes Organic in Cans

"Since creating the category back in 2014, we have always had many questions about our hops," said co-founder Paul Tecker. "While we have been bottling H2OPS with organic hops for years, it wasn't until now that we believed the supply of organic hops was stable enough to make this pledge. Remarkably, less than 1% of US hop production is certified organic, so we are really counting on consumers and our farmers to embrace the benefits of organic into the future."

"For us, it's all about the hops, said Tecker. The key to our refreshing signature taste is that we brew with the whole hop. This means that we use pelletized whole organic hops, and never highly processed fractional hop extracts, oils or hop flavors, which can impart a synthetic taste. We are no longer the only hop water out there and consumers are now learning that not all hop waters are the same."

NO PLASTIC

"In tandem with our dedication to organic hops, we place a significant emphasis on environmental responsibility, particularly in relation to recycling and the reduction of plastic usage." Tecker expounded. "During the challenges posed by the pandemic, a shortage of printed can capacity left us with the choice of staying in our glass bottles with paper labels or introducing cans with plastic labels. These plastic labels affect their recyclability and according to our values, we decided to stick with the more costly glass bottles. Today, we are thrilled to announce that we have overcome this supply obstacle and have begun transitioning from glass to printed aluminum cans with no plastic labels."

H2OPS craft brewed hop water can be found in select natural food stores like Whole Foods Market, local independent grocery stores and specialty beverage stores across the US including BevMo and Total Wine. H2OPS is also available for purchase "brewery direct" at h2ops.com and from amazon.com.

About H2OPS Inc.

Founded in 2014, H2OPS has been a trailblazer, inventing and pioneering the new hop water beverage category. Winner of Beverage Industry's Innovation of the Year Award" in 2018, H2OPS has been riding the wave of popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. Unlike other non-alcoholic alternatives, H2OPS has zero alcohol, zero calories, is gluten free and unsweetened.

What is hop water?

Hop water is the generic name of an exciting new beverage category pioneered by the H2OPS brand. Hop waters are typically flavored with hops and lightly carbonated. Like craft beer, some styles mix in fruit flavors for variety. Unlike non-alcoholic beer, hop water contains no grains or yeast, making it a refreshing zero alcohol, zero calorie and gluten free beverage that can be enjoyed anytime.

Media Contact

Paul Tecker, H2OPS Inc., 1 7148233010, [email protected], https://www.h2ops.com/

SOURCE H2OPS Inc.