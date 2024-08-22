Non-Disruptive Cloud Migration for Enterprises: OpsHub Becomes Atlassian Silver Solution Partner

OpsHub, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions has joined the Atlassian Solutions Partner program as the Silver Partner. With this significant milestone, OpsHub will now have greater opportunities to work in cooperation with Atlassian, enhancing its ability to offer intelligent application mesh solutions that streamline workflows and foster collaboration within teams.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions has joined the Atlassian Solutions Partner program as the Silver Partner. With this significant milestone, OpsHub will now have greater opportunities to work in cooperation with Atlassian, enhancing its ability to offer intelligent application mesh solutions that streamline workflows and foster collaboration within teams.
OpsHub is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of organizations seeking to integrate with Jira, migrate from Data Center to Jira Cloud, or migrate third-party tools to Jira without any downtime. With expertise in Jira consolidation, OpsHub offers customized solutions to streamline the integration and migration process, ensuring no disruption for the customers.
"Collaborating with Atlassian will help us provide top-notch integration and no-downtime migration solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Atlassian and continuing to deliver exceptional value," said Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub.
For more information about OpsHub and Atlassian offerings, please visit the OpsHub Partner page on the Atlassian Marketplace
About OpsHub
OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.
For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit https://www.opshub.com.
Media Contact
Sreya Sarbadhikari, https://www.opshub.com/, +1.650.701.1800, [email protected] , https://www.opshub.com/
SOURCE https://www.opshub.com/
