The process begins with an initial consultation at Epione in Beverly Hills to determine suitability and discuss the choice of filler. Following a thorough cleansing, a small needle is used to inject the dermal filler into specific areas of the nose. This technique allows for reshaping and enhancing by adding volume, filling depressions, or smoothing out irregularities.

There is a deliberate strategy regarding the sequence in which different parts of the nose are treated. The results are immediate, though it is recommended to allow a few days for any mild swelling to subside. A follow-up appointment is typically scheduled about a month later to assess how the filler has settled, and patients are encouraged to return for an aftercare visit to ensure optimal outcomes.

Dr. Simon Ourian, a leading expert in cosmetic dermatology, explains, "Non-surgical nose jobs represent a remarkable advancement in aesthetic medicine. They offer a practical and swift solution for those looking to refine their nasal features without the risks and downtime associated with surgery."

A frequently asked question Dr. Simon Ourian receives is whether non-surgical rhinoplasty enlarges the nose. There's a common concern that dermal fillers might lead to an oversized appearance. However, when performed properly, non-surgical rhinoplasty actually enhances the nose's balance and proportion in relation to the other facial features.

The treatment, typically completed in 15-30 minutes, involves the application of a topical numbing cream to minimize discomfort, followed by precise injections. Immediate application of ice packs post-procedure helps reduce swelling and bruising, making the procedure quick and efficient with minimal downtime. The most notable benefit of non-surgical nose jobs is that many people can achieve desired results without plastic surgery. There are other advantages, too. For example: The treatment takes less than one hour. No downtime is necessary. Results are immediate. Changes are reversible.There aren't any incisions or scarring.

This non-surgical nose job option is both cost-effective and less daunting than surgery, with results typically lasting one to five years. "The versatility of non-surgical nose jobs is incredible," adds Dr. Simon Ourian. "Patients can see immediate results, which are easily adjustable to ensure satisfaction."

The benefits are numerous: minimal recovery time, lower risk compared to surgery, and the ability to return to work immediately after the procedure.

With traditional surgical rhinoplasty there are major cons such as: If you don't like the result, there's not much else you can do besides wait for it to heal and then get another rhinoplasty. This procedure is usually conducted in a hospital under general anesthesia. Risks of complications like infection are much higher. It costs significantly more than non-surgical rhinoplasty. Rhinoplasty may also increase your risk of: breathing difficulties, nosebleeds, a numb nose, an asymmetrical nose and scars. Occasionally, patients aren't satisfied with their surgery. If you want a second surgery, you must wait until your nose is fully healed before operating again. This may take a year.

The rise of non-surgical rhinoplasty is further fueled by its low risk factors and its safety. Some potential side effects can include redness, tenderness and bruising. Patients are advised to avoid alcohol and blood-thinning medications before the procedure to minimize bruising and to refrain from makeup, exercise, and alcohol for 24 hours post-procedure.

To ensure safety and satisfaction with the results, Dr. Simon Ourian stresses the importance of choosing a reputable and qualified medical professional with years of experience. "It's not just about enhancing your look—it's about doing so safely and effectively with a Doctor who has knowledge of the area's anatomy," he notes.

Non-surgical nose jobs represent more than a medical breakthrough; they are enhancements to one's lifestyle, providing people the chance to attain their ideal look with minimal risk and virtually no downtime.

