Nonprofit Breaks Record with Largest Tech Donation to Murfreesboro City Schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Murfreesboro Technology Council (MTC) donated a record-breaking 150 Hewlett-Packard (HP) laptop computers on September 6, 2023 to the Murfreesboro City Schools. This was the largest non-grant-related technology donation in the district's history. The school district is challenged with 13% of children under the age of 18 living below the poverty line and needed more laptops for their tutoring program, as well as their English language courses for the 900+ students for whom English is not their native language.