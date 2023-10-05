Nonprofit Breaks Record with Largest Tech Donation to Murfreesboro City Schools

Nonprofit Murfreesboro Technology Council (MTC) donated 150 HP laptop computers to Murfreesboro City Schools, which was the largest non-grant donation in the district's history.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Murfreesboro Technology Council (MTC) donated a record-breaking 150 Hewlett-Packard (HP) laptop computers on September 6, 2023 to the Murfreesboro City Schools. This was the largest non-grant-related technology donation in the district's history. The school district is challenged with 13% of children under the age of 18 living below the poverty line and needed more laptops for their tutoring program, as well as their English language courses for the 900+ students for whom English is not their native language.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity to serve Murfreesboro and bring our passion for technology to this next generation of brilliant minds," declared Jon Hoscheit, MTC's founder. Added MTC board member Byron Glenn, "MTC is focused on investing in our future leaders and giving them the technology resources they need. We will continue mentoring the Murfreesboro City Schools, administrators, teachers and students as their ad hoc technology resource." The City School Board meeting acknowledged the donation on September 26, 2023.
Founded in 2018 by Jon Hoscheit, the Murfreesboro Technology Council is a non-profit organization serving the needs of the Rutherford and Middle Tennessee area community's entrepreneurs, small business owners, families and students with free monthly technology learning programs and mentor programs. Membership is free. Most recently MTC has been teaching a series on the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on productivity in business and everyday life. Entrepreneur Hoscheit is also the founder of Data Suites Datacenters, a Murfreesboro-based Tier 3-ready, co-located primary data security center for enterprise and small business users in Middle Tennessee, plus secondary data security for nationwide enterprise users.
For more information on MTC and its offerings, please visit murfreesborotechnology.com.
Media Contact
Denise Dorman, Publicist, Barker & Christol LLC, 1 6302155623, [email protected], Barker-Christol.com
SOURCE Murfreesboro Technology Council
Share this article