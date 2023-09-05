Nonprofit Compensation Practices and Benchmarking Report Finds Mission Alignment the Top Factor in Hiring

Factors that carry the most weight in hiring depend somewhat on the role, yet a genuine passion for the cause cannot be underestimated in any role. Sixty-five percent of respondents rated mission alignment as one of the top three most important factors in hiring. Barbara Gebhardt, CEO Tweet this

Salary and benefits have always been important in attracting talent and it is not a surprise that in the current market, organizations have reexamined their compensation packages to ensure that they stack up in the marketplace. Offering work location options, work/life flexibility, a culture of continued learning and development, and meaningful work is notable in hiring and retaining key talent.

Fifty-two percent of the survey respondents report the average vacancy/length of time to replace or hire new talent is 60-120 days, with 20% reporting a longer length of time before positions are filled. "Longer length of time to fill positions is reflective of a job market where candidates have choices, particularly in larger markets. The specific length of time to get a new employee in place varies based on role, the candidate pool in a specific location, flexibility for remote or hybrid options, and the organization's efficiency of recruitment strategies," said Gebhardt.

Despite the turbulence in DEIB efforts in 2023, a commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging remains critical to employee recruiting, acquisition, engagement, and retention. As an increasing number of organizations have DEIB programs in place, focus has turned to integration and accountability of program efforts. Candidates want to know if a DEIB program is in place and how employers are measuring progress.

Job Boards seem to be a base standard to recruit nonprofit talent, casting a wide net to a range of job seekers. Even with a myriad of methodologies to reach new candidates – nine were surveyed -- less than 50% of the respondents feel they are reaching the best candidates. The most difficult roles to fill are Development (46% of respondents), followed by Program Management, Finance, and Administration.

The Nonprofit Compensation Practices and Benchmarking Report can be downloaded in its entirety at the company's website, CareerBlazersNonprofitSearch.com.

ABOUT

Career Blazers Nonprofit Search is committed solely to the nonprofit community, identifying and securing exceptional executive talent to drive nonprofit missions forward. The organization has been a formidable organization in the employment industry since its founding in 1949 as a woman-owned family business and remains woman-owned and operated today. The organization's leadership has been tracking key benchmarks in the staffing industry for over fifty years, providing a reliable frame of reference to evaluate emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the talent marketplace. In Fall 2023, Career Blazers launches its inaugural issue of the Nonprofit Compensation Practices and Benchmark Report to help nonprofit organizations address compensation and talent issues when the market is particularly dynamic. For more information about Career Blazers or to obtain a free copy of the Report, please visit CareerBlazersNonprofitSearch.com.

